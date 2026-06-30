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Home > Sports News > New Home For Hardik Pandya? India All-Rounder Makes Massive Career Move to Chase 2027 ODI World Cup And LA Olympics 2028

New Home For Hardik Pandya? India All-Rounder Makes Massive Career Move to Chase 2027 ODI World Cup And LA Olympics 2028

Hardik Pandya has taken a major step to prolong his international career by making the BCCI Centre of Excellence his permanent training base. The India all-rounder has reportedly relocated closer to the facility, invested in a dedicated support team and is prioritising fitness after his quadriceps injury, with the clear aim of representing India at the 2027 ODI World Cup and cricket's return at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The 32-year-old is also targeting another five to six years at the highest level.

New Home For Hardik Pandya? India All-Rounder Makes Massive Career Move to Chase 2027 ODI World Cup And LA Olympics 2028 (Image Source: X)
New Home For Hardik Pandya? India All-Rounder Makes Massive Career Move to Chase 2027 ODI World Cup And LA Olympics 2028 (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 19:33 IST

An audacious and completely unheard-of career-prolonging structural revamp has seen top Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya move to Bengaluru on a full-time basis as his full-time home training centre. He is based at the recently built BCCI Centre of Excellence. Pandya, the dynamic 32-year-old white-ball powerhouse, has officially exited his high-endMumbai dwelling to live in a posh property located on the outskirts of the southern metropolis, conveniently closer to the world-class training complex. It’s all geared up to optimise his long-term rehabilitation and skill management set-up for an envisioned physical peak during the 2027 ODI World Cup and the inaugural 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Why Has Hardik Pandya Permanently Shifted From Mumbai To Bengaluru?

The extensive movement comes as a counter to the immense logistical snags and training impediments faced during the last establishment of residence in Maharashtra. Hardik Pandya was finding it a challenge to keep his rigorous fitness training in check against the punishing Mumbai traffic on a daily basis between his Lower Parel residence and the gyms in the city. The seasoned player has now leased a new home on the outskirts of Bengaluru in order to avoid the commute and fully dedicate his time towards elite rehabilitation.

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How Will The BCCI Centre Of Excellence Serve As His Ultimate Training Base?

Such an operational decision makes him the first high-profile active Indian player to make the national cricket board installation the focus of his daily schedule, even outside team camps. Being a centrally contracted player, he gets full leverage of the nation’s best in sports medicine, rehabilitation, and skill augmentation centres. He prefers spending his non-state or non-international duty time at the national base rather than working out of the Ghansoli facility provided by his IPL team.

What Is Hardik Pandya’s Plan For The 2027 ODI World Cup And 2028 Olympics?

At the heart of this audacious career-reboot is a burning desire of the player himself to play international cricket at its best in the highest echelon for the next five or six years. He’s hired a personal physio and strength and conditioning coach for his off-field routines so as to stay in shape for the 2027 ODI World Cup and the Olympic Games in 2028 when cricket makes a historical return in the Los Angeles Olympics. As a mark of his seriousness, he’s personally paying for local net bowlers engaged by the facility so that they keep at it at full pace during long batting sessions.

Also Read – Who Is Shashank Singh? Punjab Kings’ Star Batter, Booked For Assaulting Domestic Cook— All You Need To Know

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New Home For Hardik Pandya? India All-Rounder Makes Massive Career Move to Chase 2027 ODI World Cup And LA Olympics 2028
Tags: All Rounder Injury UpdatesBCCI Centre of ExcellencebengaluruCricket Training BaseFitness Rehabilitationhardik pandyahome-hero-pos-2Indian National Cricket TeamKushan Sarkar PTIODI World Cup 2027Olympics 2028

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New Home For Hardik Pandya? India All-Rounder Makes Massive Career Move to Chase 2027 ODI World Cup And LA Olympics 2028
New Home For Hardik Pandya? India All-Rounder Makes Massive Career Move to Chase 2027 ODI World Cup And LA Olympics 2028
New Home For Hardik Pandya? India All-Rounder Makes Massive Career Move to Chase 2027 ODI World Cup And LA Olympics 2028
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