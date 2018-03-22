Hours after a Rajasthan court directed the Jodhpur police to register an FIR against cricketer Hardik Pandya for an alleged inflammatory tweet against BR Ambedkar, it has emerged that it was posted by Hardik Pandya' parody account and not the verified one. The fake account does not even exist on the micro-blogging site now.

A new twist has emerged in the Hardik Pandya tweet controversy as reports suggest that the controversial post about BR Ambedkar was posted from a fake account of the cricketer. as per the reports, the alleged tweet was posted by twitter handle @sirhardik3777, while the all-rounder’s verified handle is @hardikpandya7. The fake account does not even exist on the micro-blogging site now.

Earlier in the day, a Rajasthan court had directed Jodhpur police to lodge an FIR against the cricketer for posting a tweet against the architect of constitution BR Ambedkar. The decision of the court came following a petition by Jodhpur resident DR Meghwal who pointed out that the tweet hurt the sentiments of people. In its order, the court directed the police to register the FIR under a law on crimes against SC/STs (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes).

ALSO READ: Ambedkar tweet row: Troubling times for Hardik Pandya as Rajasthan police registers FIR

In his complaint, DR Meghwal had claimed that the tweet was posted by Hardik Pandya on December 26 last year and that it hurt his sentiments as he belongs to the scheduled caste community. He had also posted a screenshot of the tweet on a Whatsapp group.

He added that he had approached Loni police station in Jodhpur for the registration of an FIR, but it was turned down by the station house officer. following this, he contacted the Jodhpur police commissioner, but there was no action following which he was forced to approach the Jodhpur court. This is not the first time a cricketer has landed into trouble because of a Twitter post. Earlier, Virender Sehwag faced severe backlash for an alleged communal tweet following the mob lynching of a tribal man in Kerala.

ALSO READ: Are they a couple? Cricketer Hardik Pandya spotted with actress Eli Avaram at airport

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App