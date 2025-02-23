Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
New York Knicks And Boston Celtics Final Injury Reports Ahead Of Sunday Clash

New York Knicks And Boston Celtics Final Injury Reports Ahead Of Sunday Clash


The New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics have announced their final injury reports ahead of their highly anticipated Eastern Conference matchup on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts. Both teams will be missing key players as they battle for positioning in the standings.

For the Knicks, Kevin McCullar Jr., Mitchell Robinson, and Jacob Toppin have been ruled out. However, they received a boost with the availability of Josh Hart and OG Anunoby, both of whom were previously dealing with injuries.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without JD Davison, Drew Peterson, Neemias Queta, Xavier Tillman, and Anton Watson. Despite these absences, Boston remains in strong form as they enter the contest.

The Knicks, currently holding the third seed in the Eastern Conference, have a 37-19 record through 56 games. They have won seven of their last ten but are looking to bounce back after a tough 142-105 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On the other hand, the Celtics, sitting in the second seed with a 40-16 record, have been dominant recently, riding a four-game winning streak. They have won eight of their last ten games, including a commanding 124-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in their most recent outing.

The last meeting between these two teams saw the Celtics overpower the Knicks with a 131-104 win at Madison Square Garden. With key players sidelined for both teams, Sunday’s matchup will test their depth as they continue their push for playoff positioning.

