New York Knicks And Boston Celtics Final Injury Reports Ahead Of Sunday Clash

Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without JD Davison, Drew Peterson, Neemias Queta, Xavier Tillman, and Anton Watson. Despite these absences, Boston remains in strong form as they enter the contest.

The New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics have announced their final injury reports ahead of their highly anticipated Eastern Conference matchup on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts. Both teams will be missing key players as they battle for positioning in the standings.

For the Knicks, Kevin McCullar Jr., Mitchell Robinson, and Jacob Toppin have been ruled out. However, they received a boost with the availability of Josh Hart and OG Anunoby, both of whom were previously dealing with injuries.

Knicks vs. the Cavs and Celtics this season: 0-4 record

-92 point differential Lost to Cleveland by 36 tonight; Boston up next on Sunday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) February 22, 2025

The Knicks, currently holding the third seed in the Eastern Conference, have a 37-19 record through 56 games. They have won seven of their last ten but are looking to bounce back after a tough 142-105 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Knicks at Celtics – TD Garden – February 23, 2025 – Starters Boston – Holiday, White, Brown, Tatum, Porzingis New York – Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns OUT – Boston: Tillman, Queta New York: Robinson pic.twitter.com/rQKu4XAsQP — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) February 23, 2025

On the other hand, the Celtics, sitting in the second seed with a 40-16 record, have been dominant recently, riding a four-game winning streak. They have won eight of their last ten games, including a commanding 124-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in their most recent outing.

The last meeting between these two teams saw the Celtics overpower the Knicks with a 131-104 win at Madison Square Garden. With key players sidelined for both teams, Sunday’s matchup will test their depth as they continue their push for playoff positioning.

