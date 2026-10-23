New Zealand A vs India A, Unofficial Test Series: Preview, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

NZ-A vs IND-A: Even as the senior Indian team have begun their long tour of New Zealand, a bunch of youngsters will play three multi-day games or unofficial Tests as part of India A locking horns against New Zealand A. A handful of players from the Test side have also been included as the matches will help them adapt to their conditions ahead of the two-Test series against New Zealand, beginning on November 19.

For the tourists, Rishabh Pant will be a big miss, having been ruled out of the first two unofficial Tests due to a left side strain. While batters like KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel and B Sai Sudharsan will arguably need time at the crease, fast bowlers in Auqib Nabi and Akash Deep will also require the same to get their workloads up. Pant remains the only squad member to have played Test cricket in New Zealand before, having toured the side in 2020.

Meanwhile, New Zealand A will be led by Rhys Mariu. The Black Caps’ Test squad look a settled bunch and will be brimming with confidence after a come-from-behind series win in England in their backyard. But the likes of Mitchell Hay, Jayden Lennox, Dean Foxcroft, Kristian Clarke and Tim Robinson have international pedigree and will look to push for Test spots. Henry Nicholls, who is likely to continue at No.3 against India, has been included in the squad for the third unofficial Test.

NZ-A vs IND-A, Unofficial Test Series Schedule

Date Match Venue Time October 24 – October 27 New Zealand A vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln 3:30 AM IST October 31 – November 3 New Zealand A vs India A, 2nd Unofficial Test Hagley Oval, Christchurch 3:30 AM IST November 7 – November 10 New Zealand A vs India A, 3rd Unofficial Test Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln 3:30 AM IST

New Zealand A vs India A, Unofficial Test Series, Squads

India A Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Smaran, Rishabh Pant* [WK], Dhruv Jurel [C] [WK], Washington Sundar, Auqib Nabi, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Mukesh Choudhary, Sai Sudarsan, Yash Rathod, Mukesh Kumar.

New Zealand A Squad for 1st unofficial Test: Rhys Mariu (capt), Matt Boyle, Max Chu, Kristian Clarke, Dean Foxcroft, Zak Gibson, Mitchell Hay (wk), Curtis Heaphy, Simon Keene, Jayden Lennox, Jarrod McKay, Tim Robinson, Fraser Sheat.

New Zealand A Squad for 2nd unofficial Test: Rhys Mariu (capt), Matt Boyle, Kristian Clarke, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Zak Gibson, Mitchell Hay (wk), Curtis Heaphy, Simon Keene, Jayden Lennox, Jarrod McKay, Tim Robinson, Fraser Sheat.

New Zealand A Squad for 3rd unofficial Test: Adi Ashok, Matt Boyle, Max Chu (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Curtis Heaphy, Simon Keene, Nick Kelly, Ben Lister, Rhys Mariu, Jarrod McKay, Cam Paul, Henry Nicholls, Fraser Sheat.

New Zealand A vs India A, Unofficial Test Series: When And Where to Watch?

Sony Sports TV channels will live telecast the fixtures, while the live streaming of it shall be available on Sony LIV App and website.