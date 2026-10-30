New Zealand Beat India By 87 Runs In 4th T20I As Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell Power Hosts To Massive Total | IND vs NZ

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Glenn Phillips smashed a sensational 107 off 49 balls before Michael Bracewell struck a blistering 65 off 25 deliveries to power New Zealand to a commanding 87-run victory over India at Eden Park, Auckland, on Friday. Chasing 260, India were restricted to 172/9 in their 20 overs, suffering their second-biggest defeat by runs in T20I cricket.

The result ended India’s 10-match unbeaten streak against New Zealand in T20Is on New Zealand soil, which had lasted since 2020. However, Shreyas Iyer’s side still hold an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, with the fifth and final encounter scheduled to take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.

Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell Power New Zealand To 259/7

After India won the toss and elected to bowl, New Zealand lost Tim Seifert early, but Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell provided momentum with quick contributions of 31 off 17 and 24 off nine balls respectively. Allen’s dismissal at 93/3 in the eighth over brought Phillips to the crease, and the right-hander took charge of the innings.

Phillips smashed six fours and 10 sixes during his 107-run knock, reaching his century in just 46 balls. He found an explosive partner in Bracewell, who hammered four boundaries and six sixes in a 25-ball 65.

The pair added 115 runs off just 40 deliveries for the fifth wicket, turning a competitive total into a formidable one. Their partnership took New Zealand past the 200-run mark, with the hosts eventually finishing at 259/7. Mayank Yadav was India’s leading bowler with three wickets for 48 runs, while Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Axar Patel claimed one wicket each.

India Lose Early Wickets In 260-Run Chase

India’s chase got off to a disastrous start as Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan departed in the first over, leaving the visitors at 4/2. Abhishek Sharma scored 27 off 15 balls, while captain Shreyas Iyer made 22 off 11, but neither could convert their start into a substantial contribution.

Mitchell Santner and Matthew Fisher struck at regular intervals, leaving India five wickets down inside the first 10 overs. Nitish Kumar Reddy added 21 off 10 deliveries, while Tilak Varma top-scored with 35 off 35 balls.

Naman Dhir provided a brief burst of aggression, scoring 28 off just 13 balls before Jacob Duffy dismissed him. Dhir’s wicket left India at 121/7, effectively ending their hopes of a comeback.

Jacob Duffy Claims Four Wickets As New Zealand Seal Victory

Jacob Duffy led New Zealand’s bowling attack with figures of 4/23 in four overs, dismissing Samson, Kishan, Dhir and Arshdeep Singh. Santner picked up two wickets for 24 runs, while Fisher also claimed two.

Phillips was named Player of the Match for his match-winning century. India will now look to finish the series on a winning note when the two teams meet in Hamilton on Sunday.