Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • New Zealand Beats South Africa With 50 Runs, Is New Zealand A Tough Battle For India?

New Zealand Beats South Africa With 50 Runs, Is New Zealand A Tough Battle For India?

In the semi-finals between South Africa vs New Zealand, New Zealand wins with .... runs. This match becomes the deciding factor with whom India will play the finals of the Champions Trophy 2025. 

New Zealand Beats South Africa With 50 Runs, Is New Zealand A Tough Battle For India?


In the semi-finals between South Africa vs New Zealand, New Zealand wins with …. runs. This match becomes the deciding factor with whom India will play the finals of the Champions Trophy 2025.

However, it is told that New Zealand is a tough team to India and is also know to be the only team to beat India. The India vs New Zealand is all set to prepare a faceoff on Sunday ( March 9th).

Why This Match Still Matters

Despite already qualifying, both teams have a lot at stake. Cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar emphasized the importance of finishing strong, stating that continuing the winning rhythm is key heading into the knockout stage. A victory in this game will determine which team finishes top of the group, ensuring a potentially easier semi-final opponent.

Parallel Performances in the Tournament

Interestingly, India and New Zealand have had similar journeys in the tournament so far. Both teams showcased their bowling strength against Bangladesh, restricting them to below-par scores, and then relied on their young stars—Shubman Gill for India and Rachin Ravindra for New Zealand—to anchor their successful chases. Their dominance was even more evident against Pakistan, where they registered comfortable victories.

This will also be the first-ever meeting between India and New Zealand in the Champions Trophy. The two teams previously clashed in the final of the 2000 ICC Knockouts, which New Zealand won, and in the 2019 World Cup semi-final, where they eliminated India. However, India got their revenge in 2023, defeating New Zealand twice, including a semi-final win in Mumbai.

Will India Rotate Their Squad?

With qualification secured, teams often look to test their bench strength. India has a few players, including Rishabh Pant, Varun Chakravarthy, and Arshdeep Singh, who haven’t had game time yet. However, KL Rahul has indicated that India prefers consistency, rarely changing their playing XI unless necessary.

Reports suggest that Mohammed Shami might be rested, allowing Arshdeep to feature, but the big question remains whether Pant or Chakravarthy will get a chance. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate hinted at a possible tweak in the bowling lineup.

Virat Kohli’s 300th ODI: A Historic Milestone

A key subplot of this match will be Virat Kohli playing his 300th ODI, an increasingly rare achievement in the modern game. The star batter, who rediscovered his form just before the Champions Trophy, will look to make this occasion memorable.

Kohli, second only to Sachin Tendulkar in runs against New Zealand, played a match-winning century in the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final against the Blackcaps. He will become the 7th Indian and the 22nd player overall to reach the 300-ODI milestone.

Predicted Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Steve Smith Supports Team India on ‘Dubai Advantage’ Criticism

 

Filed under

India vs New Zealand New Zealand Wins South Africa vs New Zealand

