New Zealand Mosque shooting: The Bangladesh cricket team, who is on New Zealand’s tour, on Friday made a narrow escape from a deadly shooting at a mosque. According to the reports, a gun man opened firing in at 2 mosques in central Christchurch and killed several people. New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush reported that a gunman entered in Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch’s Hagley Park and started shooting with an automatic weapon.

Soon after the attack, cricketer Tamim Iqabl tweeted to mark himself and his team mates safe. The left-handed opener said that the entire team got saved from active shooter. He called the incident a frightening experience and urged fans to pray for them.

Bangladesh Cricket Board, in a tweet, said that all members of the Bangladesh Cricket Team in Christchurch, New Zealand are safely back in the hotel following the incident of shooting in the city. The BCB is in constant contact with the players and team management.

BCB spokesman Jalal Yunus told the media that the team were bussed to the mosque in Christchurch and were about to go inside when the incident happened. The are safe but they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel.

The New Zealand cricket Board (BlackCaps) extended condolences to the families of people who got affected by the shocking incident in Christchurch. The BlackCaps through a tweet informed that the both the cricket bodies have taken agreed to cancel the Hagley Oval Test.

