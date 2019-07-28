New Zealand rugby team trolls ICC for its boundary-count rule after their game against South Africa ended in draw: Unlike in cricket, the rules for rugby are different. After the match, the Kiwis took a dig at the apex cricket body. In a tweet posted on the official Twitter handle, the team said that there was no countback on boundaries in Wellington.

New Zealand rugby team trolls ICC for its boundary-count rule after their game against South Africa ended in draw: New Zealand’s rugby team has brutally trolled the ICC for its boundary-count rule after their match against South Africa ended in a draw. As the full-time for The Rugby Championship’s game ended, the score was 16-16. Unlike in cricket, the rules for rugby are different. After the match, the Kiwis took a dig at the apex cricket body. In a tweet posted on the official Twitter handle, the team said that there was no countback on boundaries in Wellington.

The trolling comes two weeks after New Zealand lost to England in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after boundary-count rule was applied to the match. Eoin Morgan-led hosts had scored 24 boundaries against 16 of Kane Williamson-led Kiwis. It was for the first time that such rule was featured in the international cricket match.

The ICC came under heavy criticism over its rule with many former players slamming the world cricket body. Among these were Scott Styris, Kyle Mills, Ramiz Raja, Dean Jones, Gautam Gambhir, and Yuvraj Singh. Styris called ICC a joke, Raja termed the boundary rule as vague while Gambhir called it a ridiculous.

In the World Cup final, the regular game was tied when England scored 241 while chasing down the same target. Then, the Super Over was again tied. New Zealand needed 16 in magic over. James Neesham and Martin Guptil could not chase the target and fell short of a run. Kiwis needed two runs in the last ball but Guptill failed to cross the crease and was run-out.

No count back on boundaries in Wellington. It's a draw. Thanks for an epic Test @Springboks.#NZLvRSA #BACKBLACK 🇳🇿🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/iJKkskeELf — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 27, 2019

