Wednesday, March 5, 2025
New Zealand Shatters Records with Highest Ever Total Against South Africa in ICC Champions Trophy

New Zealand and South Africa are playing in the second semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore. Team New Zealand, while coming to bat first, has created history by setting the highest-ever total in the Champions Trophy.

New Zealand and South Africa are playing in the second semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore. Team New Zealand, while coming to bat first, has created history by setting the highest-ever total in the Champions Trophy. The previous record of highest total was also held at the same venue between Australia and England.

This is also the third-highest total ever in knockouts of the ICC events. Interestingly, all the top three highest totals in ICC knockout matches belong to New Zealand; two were created by them and one was set against them. It is India who is sitting at the top of the table with its 397 runs total in the ODI World Cup 2023 against New Zealand.

New Zealand sets the record total with two powerful tons from Rachin Ravindra (108) and Kane Williamson (102) respectively. The remaining work at the death overs was done by smashing knocks from Glenn Phillips (49*) and Daryl Mitchell (49). This is Rachin Ravindra’s 5th ODI ton in his career, and all the centuries have come in ICC ODI events.

South Africa’s history of chasing big totals

Now that it has become the toughest chase for South Africa, they have a history of doing the impossible. South Africa has the record of chasing the highest total ever in an ODI match when they chased down 438 runs against Australia in 2006. They again did a miracle by chasing 372 runs against the same opponent in 2016.

Final against India at Dubai

The team that will win the second semifinal will play the final match against India on March 9 at Dubai International Stadium. India has already entered the final by defeating Australia with 4 wickets. Australia set the target of 265 runs while batting first against India, which India chased down in the 49th over with 4 wickets in hand. After the defeat, stand-in Australia captain Steve Smith announced his ODI retirement.

Teams that have come to play in Dubai are facing totally opposite conditions in the venue after playing batting-friendly pitches in Pakistan. The schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy was created keeping team India in mind, as the men in blue are playing all their matches in Dubai, and now that India has reached the final, the final will also take place in Dubai.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Steve Smith Supports Team India on 'Dubai Advantage' Criticism

 

