In a thrilling opening match of the tri-series at the renovated Gaddafi Stadium, New Zealand posted a commanding 330-run total against Pakistan, led by Glenn Phillips' brilliant century.

The first match of the much-anticipated tri-series between Pakistan and New Zealand at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium turned out to be a high-scoring thriller. Batting first, the visitors set a massive 330-run target, thanks to a phenomenal century by Glenn Phillips. Despite Shaheen Afridi striking early for Pakistan, the Kiwis managed to build strong partnerships, with Kane Williamson returning to form.

However, the first innings was not without controversy and setbacks for the hosts. Pacer Haris Rauf suffered an injury, forcing him off the field, which led to Salman Ali Agha being introduced into the attack. During one of his overs, Agha stopped mid-way and seemed visibly frustrated with the field setup. He pointed toward Babar Azam in an animated manner, seemingly expressing his displeasure. Adding to the tension, captain and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan was also seen reacting with dissatisfaction, possibly over a tactical misstep. As the camera focused on Babar, he could be seen responding with a nervous smile, hinting at an internal miscommunication.

Salman Ali Agha, who replaced Rauf in the attack, delivered a decent spell, conceding 31 runs in 4.4 overs. His performance might be a talking point in the post-match conference, where further clarity on the on-field exchange with Babar Azam is expected.

As for the second innings, Pakistan began their chase with determination. At the time of writing, openers Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam had stitched together an unbeaten 37-run stand in 6.4 overs, providing hope for the hosts in their pursuit of the steep target.

With New Zealand’s dominant performance and the unexpected tension within Pakistan’s camp, this tri-series opener has already set the stage for an exciting contest ahead.

