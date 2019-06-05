New Zealand is all set to take on Bangladesh in match 9 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. New Zealand won the previous match against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Bangladesh defeated South Africa in their opening match by 21 runs. Answering to the questions raised on the weak batting side, Bangladesh scored their all-time highest score of 330 after losing 6 wickets. Though none of the players scored a ton, the contribution from every batsman led Bangladesh to score a massive total. Therefore, the match is going to be very tough for New Zealand as Bangladesh is in tremendous form.

New Zealand won the opening match against Sri Lanka, but it is going to be tough to face Bangladesh, keeping in mind that their batting department is in the form. Also, the key player of Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan is back in form as he scored 75 runs off 84 balls and picking up 1 wicket, giving 50 runs in his 10 overs. On the other hand, New Zealand is in the form as well from the first warm-up match against India, where Trent Boult took four wickets. Kiwis have just faced Sri Lanka, who are not in the form since 2018 and have been the best example of Murphy’s Law so far.

Talking about the bowling attack of Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets by giving 63 runs in his 10 overs. Likewise, Mehidy Hasan was a miser bowler as he gave just 44 runs in his 10 overs picking up one wicket. On the other hand, Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham are leading the side from the front along with Matt Henry, who picked three wickets against Sri Lanka. The batting department of New Zealand is much stronger with Ross Taylor coming back in the touch. Kane Williamson is an experienced captain, but Bangladesh is a confident side and will eye to get the momentum going.

