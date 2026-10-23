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Home > Sports News > New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Kiwis Look To Level Series

New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Kiwis Look To Level Series

Team India and New Zealand will resume their battle in the second T20I on October 24, Friday at the same venue of Hagley Oval, Christchurch, the scene of their record run-chase in the shortest format.

New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Kiwis Look To Level Series. (Image Credits: Black Caps X/BCCI X)
New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Kiwis Look To Level Series. (Image Credits: Black Caps X/BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 14:15 IST

New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I: Team India and New Zealand will resume their battle in the second T20I on October 24, Friday at the same venue of Hagley Oval, Christchurch, the scene of their record run-chase in the shortest format. With India establishing an already 1-0 lead after hunting down 225 successfully, the Black Caps will be roaring to hit back and level the series.

While the Men in Blue’s bowling and fielding performances had a handful of blemish, they ensured to mask it by hunting down 226 successfully with four wickets to spare. Sanju Samson’s 67 spearheaded the run-chase with a 93-run opening stand with Abhishek Sharma only in 5.5 overs. Naman Dhir has also established himself with his excellent finishing touches, hitting 42 off 15 deliveries in nervy moments to seal the win. The second T20I could also mark the return of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into the side, with Ishan Kishan out injured.

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Meanwhile, the Kiwis did almost everything right with the bat. With the ball, the hosts were wayward, especially the powerplay, setting the tone for their defeat. But they will likely resist making any changes to their XI and trust the unchanged side to level the five-match series. Toss is yet again likely to be a decisive factor.

New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I Details

  • Match: New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I
  • Date: Saturday (Oct 24), 2026
  • Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand
  • Match Start Time: 12:30 PM IST
  • Series: India tour of New Zealand, 2026

New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I, Squads:

India T20I Squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson [WK], Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand T20I Squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner

When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I in India?

The television telecast of the series-opener between India and New Zealand will take place on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 TV channels in India. The telecast will also be available in Hindi on Sony Sports 3 and Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on Sony Sports 4. Meanwhile, the live streaming shall be available on Sony LIV App and website.

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New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Kiwis Look To Level Series
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New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Kiwis Look To Level Series

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New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Kiwis Look To Level Series
New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Kiwis Look To Level Series
New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Kiwis Look To Level Series
New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Kiwis Look To Level Series
New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Kiwis Look To Level Series

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