New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Men In Blue Aim To Seal Series

New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I: India and New Zealand will resume their battle in the third T20I on October 27, Tuesday at the Hnry Stadium as the five-game series moves to Wellington. The Men in Blue will be out to wrap the series, having already won the first two games held at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Team India sealed a record chase of 225 in the first T20I and hunted down 181 in the second. The tourists were particularly under pressure in the second T20I despite chasing at least 30 runs lesser as Mitchell Santner spun a web around the visiting batters, including Shreyas Iyer, who perished cheaply. From 80/5 and 112/6, the reigning World T20I champions went on to win by four wickets, thanks largely to Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 26-ball 51. With Ishan Kishan still unavailable, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have another chance to impress as the playing XI is expected to remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have batted decently in both games, headlined by Glenn Phillips registering back-to-back half-centuries. While Mitchell Santner will want bigger scores from their top-order batters, the most telling aspect of New Zealand’s struggles have been their sloppy fielding. Thus, the key winning moments have eluded them. Hence, the Black Caps must put their best foot forward to pull one back and keep the series alive. The hosts will also be without Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson.

New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I Details

Match: New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I

New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I Date: Tuesday (Oct 27), 2026

Tuesday (Oct 27), 2026 Venue: Hnry Stadium, Wellington New Zealand

Hnry Stadium, Wellington New Zealand Match Start Time: 12:30 PM IST

12:30 PM IST Series: India tour of New Zealand, 2026

New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I, Squads

India T20I Squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson [WK], Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand T20I Squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner

When and Where to Watch New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I in India?

The television telecast of the series-opener between India and New Zealand will take place on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 TV channels in India. The telecast will also be available in Hindi on Sony Sports 3 and Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on Sony Sports 4. Meanwhile, the live streaming shall be available on Sony LIV App and website.