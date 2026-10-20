New Zealand vs India: What is Shreyas Iyer’s Record as T20I Captain For Men in Blue?

New Zealand vs India: Shreyas Iyer will lead the Indian cricket team in the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, beginning on October 22, 2026. The series presents a crucial opportunity for the 31-year-old to strengthen his credentials as India’s captain after experiencing mixed results since taking over the leadership responsibilities earlier this year.

With India looking to maintain their dominance in the shortest format, Iyer will be eager to secure a series victory against a formidable New Zealand side led by Mitchell Santner.

Shreyas Iyer’s T20I Captaincy Record for India

Iyer’s captaincy tenure started on a rough note with the Men in Blue losing series to Ireland and England in succession. Iyer then led the Men in Blue to clean sweep series wins over Zimbabwe and Afghanistan by 3-0 margins before India won gold at the 2026 Asian Games under his leadership.

As per the statistics available before the New Zealand series, Iyer has led the Indian team in 21 T20I games winning 11 of them, losing eight and two games have been inconclusive. He boasts of 52.38 win percentage.

Here is a breakdown of his record as India’s T20I captain:

Matches: 21

Wins: 11

Losses: 8

No results: 2

Win percentage: 52.38%

Though Iyer will be elated with that Asian Games gold medal, he will be looking to better those figures against tougher competitors. The near-meanings show India’s need for greater consistency in the T20I ranks, with the 2-2 draw in the T20I series against West Indies (final game washed out) recently.

How Has Shreyas Iyer Performed With the Bat as Captain?

Apart from that Iyer’s T20I record will be observed, Iyer’s batting form will also be monitored. Playing 21 T20 Internationals (T20Is) as India’s captain, Iyer scored 590 runs at an average of 35, with a strike rate of 152.45 during his career.

Iyer’s best innings was against West Indies in October 2026, when he hit a century in Lucknow without losing his wicket. It was an impressive innings by Iyer, which helped India win the match comfortably.