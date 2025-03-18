Home
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: NZ’s Bowlers Shine, Restrict Pakistan to 135/9 in Rain-Halted Match

After a dominant victory in the first T20I, New Zealand aimed to extend their winning run as they faced Pakistan in the second match of the series at University Oval, Dunedin.

After a dominant win in the first T20I, New Zealand looked to extend their lead in the five-match series against Pakistan at University Oval, Dunedin. Heavy rain delayed the start, reducing the contest to 15 overs per side. Kiwi skipper Michael Bracewell won the toss and opted to field first, hoping to take advantage of the conditions. Despite regular wickets falling, Pakistan managed to post a fighting total of 135/9, thanks to some late fireworks from Salman Agha and Shaheen Afridi.

Salman Agha Leads Pakistan’s Fightback Amid Wicket Falls

Pakistan struggled to build momentum early on, losing wickets at regular intervals. However, skipper Salman Agha played a crucial knock, smashing 46 off 28 balls to anchor the innings. He found support from Shadab Khan, who chipped in with a quick 26 off 14 balls, while Shaheen Afridi’s late hitting (22 off 14 balls) provided a much-needed boost.

New Zealand’s bowlers maintained control throughout the innings. Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, and James Neesham each picked up two wickets, ensuring that Pakistan never got away despite the aggressive batting efforts. The two-paced nature of the wicket helped the pacers, particularly with well-directed short balls. The spinners had a lesser impact, making it clear that Pakistan’s fast bowlers would need to step up if they were to defend the target.

Pakistan Set 136-Run Target, Pacers Key to Fightback

With 135/9 on the board via the DLS method, Pakistan have a total they can fight with, but the responsibility now shifts to their bowlers. Given the conditions, their pacers—Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Ali—will need to exploit the short-ball advantage and make early inroads into the Kiwi batting lineup.

New Zealand, on the other hand, boast a strong top order, with Finn Allen and Tim Seifert looking to provide an explosive start. If they manage to build a solid platform, it could be an easy chase for the hosts. The stage is set for an intense second innings.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (WK), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (WK), Michael Bracewell (C), Zakary Foulkes, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (C), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali.

 

ALSO READ: Harry Brook’s IPL Ban: Moeen Ali Supports 2-Year Suspension, Says ‘Not Harsh’

 

