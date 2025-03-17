Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
  New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20I: Babar-Rizwan's Absence Exposed? Pakistan Suffers Heaviest T20I Defeat to Kiwis

New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20I: Babar-Rizwan’s Absence Exposed? Pakistan Suffers Heaviest T20I Defeat to Kiwis

Pakistan suffered their heaviest T20I defeat to New Zealand as they crumbled to a dismal 91 all-out in the first match of the five-game series.

New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20I: Babar-Rizwan's Absence Exposed? Pakistan Suffers Heaviest T20I Defeat to Kiwis

New Zealand vs Pakistan, T20I: Babar-Rizwan's Absence Exposed? Pakistan Suffers Heaviest T20I Defeat to Kiwis


Pakistan suffered their heaviest T20I defeat to New Zealand as they crumbled to a dismal 91 all-out in the first match of the five-game series. The decision to drop experienced openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who were left out of the shorter format following Pakistan’s Champions Trophy failure, resulted in Pakistan recording their lowest T20I total in New Zealand and their fifth-worst overall. However, it appears that Pakistan is struggling to find a balance after omitting their two star players.

A New-Look Opening Pair Fails to Deliver

Pakistan’s fresh opening combination of Mohammad Haris and debutant Hasan Nawaz struggled against New Zealand’s pace attack. Kyle Jamieson, returning to T20Is after nearly two years, struck immediately with a wicket-maiden, removing Haris for a duck. Hasan followed soon after, caught off Jacob Duffy, marking only the second time both Pakistani openers had been dismissed for zero in a T20I.

The top order collapsed early, with Irfan Khan and Saim Ayub departing quickly. By the third over, Pakistan was at 1 for 3, their worst-ever start at that stage of a T20I. New Zealand’s bowlers continued to apply pressure, with Jamieson and Duffy extracting bounce from the surface.

Tim Robinson’s catch at backward point dismissed Ayub off Jamieson’s bowling. The visitors were restricted to 14 for 4 after the powerplay, the lowest they have ever managed in the first six overs of a T20I.

Middle-Order Collapse and a Swift Finish

Agha Salman and Khushdil Shah attempted to rebuild Pakistan’s innings, capitalizing on missed chances from New Zealand’s fielders. Agha was dropped in the slips, while Khushdil was given a reprieve at point. However, Agha’s reverse sweep off Ish Sodhi resulted in a catch at deep backward point, and Khushdil fell soon after, miscuing a short ball off Duffy.

The lower middle order failed to generate momentum, with Abdul Samad and Jahandad Khan falling while attempting to accelerate. Duffy returned in the penultimate over to clean up the tail, securing figures of 4 for 16. Pakistan’s 91 was the fourth-lowest total by any team in a T20I in New Zealand.

Tim Seifert then led New Zealand’s chase, finding early boundaries off Mohammad Ali and Shaheen Afridi. Finn Allen joined in with a lofted shot down the ground. Seifert was dismissed by Abrar Ahmed’s carrom ball, but New Zealand had already gained control. Allen and Tim Robinson ensured the hosts completed the chase in 10.1 overs, securing a commanding victory in the first match of the series.

