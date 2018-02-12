Manchester United suffered second defeat in their last three Premier League games on Sunday evening at St James’ Park. Rafael Benitez-led Newcastle was the team this time to pile misery on Jose Mourinho's men and Matt Richie was the chief architect who took all the three points for his side.

It was a day to forget for a shambolic Manchester United team which suffered a humiliating 1-0 defeat at the hands of a fired-up Newcastle United in the 27th week of Premier League. Jose Mourinho’s men produced a largely disappointing display at the St James’ Park on Sunday evening and were deservedly punished by a Matt Richie strike which effectively sunk their hopes of threatening fierce rivals Manchester City’s position at the summit of the Premier League table. The Old Trafford outfit still lies at the second spot in the league table but a whopping 16 points adrift from the top.

Manchester United started the game in a usual fashion, controlling much of the ball in the middle of the park and allowing little room to the opposition to capitalise upon. As the game continued, Mourinho’s men began to squander a lot of chances and were majorly profligate, especially at the front. On another hand, Rafael Benitez’s were equally composed on the field and held their ground strongly throughout the first half of the game.

Newcastle United shifted tides in the second half of the game as they began launching waves of attack at Manchester United’s defence. The game decider was delivered by Matt Richie who converted a bullet of a drilled shot at the bottom corner of the net past a hapless David de Gea, giving the Magpies 1-0 lead over the Reds. Mourinho controversially benched Paul Pogba after the goal and deployed Michael Carrick but the strategic substitution proved fruitless.

A charged-up side of Rafael Benitez saw out an unlikely victory against the might of Manchester United and now sits at the 13th spot in the Premier League table, two points clear of the relegation zone. The Old Trafford outfit trails Premier League leaders Manchester City by 16 points and now faces fierce competition from Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham for a top-four spot.