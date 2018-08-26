Newcastle United vs Chelsea Live streaming India Time: The Premier League match will be played at St James' Park on Sunday at 08:30 pm India time. The Chelsea match can be live streamed at Hotstar.com and Hotstar app while the live TV coverage will be available on Star Sports Select 1.

Newcastle will find it difficult to topple Chelsea in the upcoming match

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Live streaming India Time: Chelsea will be looking to continue their fine start to the Premier League 2018-19 season when they visit Newcastle United on Sunday. The Blues demolished Huddersfield in the season opener and later eased past a struggling Arsenal in the second fixture. Both Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard have stormed back to form and can cause many problems to the defence of Newcastle.

While on the other hand, Newcastle United would want to shake off their terrible form of late. The Magpies suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in their first match and sustained a goalless draw against Cardiff City in the second. Although Rafael Benitez’s men would have the cushion of playing at home but pulling one over Maurizio Sarri’s men would be a monumental task for them.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Newcastle United vs Chelsea match?

In order to get the live stream of the Premier League match, one can log onto Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the match on the go, then it can be accessed on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the semi-final match between Newcastle United vs Chelsea?

The football match will start on Sunday at 08:30 pm India time. The match will be held at the St James’ Park.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Premier League 2018-19 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of the match will be available on Star Sports Select 1.

What will be the likely lineups in Newcastle United vs Chelsea?

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Ritchie, Shelvey, Diame, Murphy; Perez; Rondon

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Pedro, Hazard; Morata

