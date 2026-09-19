Newcastle United vs Hull City Live Streaming Details: Can The Tigers Keep Undefeated Streak Alive? Check Winner Prediction And Likely Lineups

Newcastle United vs Hull City: Newcastle United will aim to recover from heavy loss when they host unbeaten Hull City on Saturday 19 th September 2026 in Gameweek 5 of Premier League 2026/27 at St James’ Park.

In their last league game, Newcastle lost away at Leeds United 4-1, while Hull have kept their winning record intact, drawing 2-2 at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea. The Tigers have gained 8 points from their first four league matches putting themselves in position 4, while the Magpies have five.

Newcastle United vs Hull City: Match Details

Match: Newcastle United vs Hull City

Competition: Premier League 2026/27

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Venue: St James’ Park, Newcastle

Kick-off: 3:00 PM BST / 7:30 PM IST

Matchweek: 5

Newcastle United vs Hull City Live Streaming Details

The match can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar/JioHotstar. Star Sports meanwhile holds Premier League television coverage in India.

Newcastle United vs Hull City Team News

Newcastle also face the end of this gameweek with injury issues. Nico Gonzalez will be absent after going into concussion protocol, with Anthony Elanga, Joelinton and William Osula also set to sit out. Kick off. The likes of Dan Burn, Jacob Ramsey, Amar Dedic and Ewen Jaouen have all been named.

Hull may be missing up to 8 players. 7 players are expected to miss the game; Mendy Morita Hughes Ansah Butland, Gyabi and Matazo. McNair is a doubt for the game.

Newcastle United vs Hull City Predicted Lineups

Newcastle United Predicted Lineup: Lukáš Horníček; Valentino Livramento, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Lewis Hall; Lewis Miley, Sean Steur; Jacob Murphy, Joseph Willock, Harvey Barnes; Yoane Wissa.

Hull City Predicted Lineup: Konstantinos Tzolakis; Semi Ajayi, John Egan, Lucas Herrington; Lewie Coyle, Matt Crooks, Regan Slater, Ryan Giles; Mohamed Belloumi, Oli McBurnie, Elliot Stroud.

Can Hull City Maintain Their Unbeaten Run?

Hull have made an excellent comeback in the premier league. They started off by winning the opening fixture 2-0 against Manchester United, then won the next game 1-0 at Coventry City, and suffered one draw 0-0 against Aston Villa and then another one 2-2 draw against Chelsea. They have 2 wins, 2 draws so far.

Meanwhile, for Newcastle, it is one win (Tottenham away 2-0), two draws (away at Bournemouth 2-2) and one defeat (home to Leeds 1-4).

Newcastle United vs Hull City Prediction

Newcastle may utilize home advantage and have a deeper squad to recover from the defeats at the first hurdle, but the defensive organization of Hull City and their unblemished record in the league are greatly to complicate this task. It promises to be an exciting fixture with Newcastle expected to end Hull City’s unbeaten run.

Newcastle United vs Hull City Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Hull City

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