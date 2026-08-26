Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup Match LIVE in UK, USA And India

Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE Streaming: Newcastle United will host West Bromwich Albion in an intriguing EFL Cup second-round clash at St James’ Park on Wednesday, August 26. Newcastle are beginning a new era under Matthias Jaissle after a summer of major changes, while West Brom have made a perfect start to their Championship campaign with victories over Norwich City and Burnley. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion live on TV and online in the UK, USA and India.

Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion EFL Cup Match Details

Match: Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion, EFL Cup 2026-27

Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion, EFL Cup 2026-27 Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 Venue: St James’ Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England

St James’ Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST (Thursday, August 27) / 7:45 PM UK Time / 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Where to Watch Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion Live on TV in India?

There will be no television broadcast of the Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion EFL Cup match in India.

How to Watch Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion on the FanCode App. The match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Thursday, August 27.

Where to Watch Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion Live on TV in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can watch Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion live on Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage is scheduled ahead of the 7:45 PM BST kick-off on Wednesday, August 26.

How to Watch Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can stream Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion through the Sky Sports+ app or via NOW TV with the appropriate Sky Sports package. The match kicks off at 7:45 PM UK time on Wednesday, August 26.

Where to Watch Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion Live in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion on USA Network. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:45 PM ET (11:45 AM PT) on Wednesday, August 26.