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Home > Sports News > Next CSK Captain: Sanju Samson to Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad? Former India Batter Backs 2026 T20 World Cup Winner For IPL 2027 Role

Next CSK Captain: Sanju Samson to Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad? Former India Batter Backs 2026 T20 World Cup Winner For IPL 2027 Role

Next CSK Captain: Chennai Super Kings could be forced to make a major leadership decision ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League season after three successive campaigns without a playoff appearance. Ruturaj Gaikwad's difficult 2026 season and the arrival of Sanju Samson have sparked debate over whether CSK should make a captaincy change. Former India batter Sadagoppan Ramesh has backed Samson to take over from Gaikwad if the five-time champions decide to make a leadership switch.

Next CSK Captain: Is Sanju Samson Front Runner to Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad? Former India Batter Backs 2026 T20 World Cup Winner for Huge IPL 2027 Role
Next CSK Captain: Is Sanju Samson Front Runner to Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad? Former India Batter Backs 2026 T20 World Cup Winner for Huge IPL 2027 Role

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 14:02 IST

Next CSK Captain: Chennai Super Kings could be forced to make a major leadership decision ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League season after three successive campaigns without a playoff appearance. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s difficult 2026 season and the arrival of Sanju Samson have sparked debate over whether CSK should make a captaincy change. Former India batter Sadagoppan Ramesh has backed Samson to take over from Gaikwad if the five-time champions decide to make a leadership switch.

Sanju Samson Backed to Become Next CSK Captain

“CSK are seemingly considering many options for the captaincy and even wondering whether a change is needed. Sanju Samson should be considered as captain because he’s such a fantastic team player. The CSK captaincy must be changed, and if it is, CSK must seriously consider Sanju Samson,” said Ramesh on his Instagram handle.

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Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Difficult 2026 Season

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s position has come under scrutiny following an underwhelming 2026 campaign. The CSK captain scored 337 runs at an average of 28.08 and also recorded the lowest strike rate among all batters during the powerplay. His struggles with the bat have added to the questions surrounding his future as the franchise’s leader.

Ramesh is not the first former CSK player to suggest that Gaikwad could benefit from stepping away from the captaincy. Former CSK and India batter Subramaniam Badrinath had previously argued that Gaikwad should be relieved of leadership duties so that he can focus entirely on his batting.

Who Could Be CSK Captain in IPL 2027?

Sanju Samson appears to be one of the strongest options if Chennai Super Kings decide to change their captain ahead of IPL 2027. His leadership experience, wicketkeeping ability, batting form and success with India at the 2026 T20 World Cup give him a strong profile for the role. However, CSK are yet to officially announce any change in leadership, meaning Gaikwad remains the captain unless the franchise decides otherwise.

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Next CSK Captain: Sanju Samson to Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad? Former India Batter Backs 2026 T20 World Cup Winner For IPL 2027 Role
Tags: IPL 2027

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Next CSK Captain: Sanju Samson to Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad? Former India Batter Backs 2026 T20 World Cup Winner For IPL 2027 Role

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Next CSK Captain: Sanju Samson to Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad? Former India Batter Backs 2026 T20 World Cup Winner For IPL 2027 Role

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Next CSK Captain: Sanju Samson to Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad? Former India Batter Backs 2026 T20 World Cup Winner For IPL 2027 Role
Next CSK Captain: Sanju Samson to Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad? Former India Batter Backs 2026 T20 World Cup Winner For IPL 2027 Role
Next CSK Captain: Sanju Samson to Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad? Former India Batter Backs 2026 T20 World Cup Winner For IPL 2027 Role
Next CSK Captain: Sanju Samson to Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad? Former India Batter Backs 2026 T20 World Cup Winner For IPL 2027 Role

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