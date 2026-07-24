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Home > Sports News > Next Italy Football Team Manager: Who Is Andrea Pirlo? Front-Runner Ahead of Carlo Ancellotti, Pep Guardiola – Report

Next Italy Football Team Manager: Who Is Andrea Pirlo? Front-Runner Ahead of Carlo Ancellotti, Pep Guardiola – Report

Next Italy Football Team Manager: Italy legend Andrea Pirlo has reportedly emerged as the leading candidate to become the next head coach of the Azzurri after Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti declined the opportunity to take charge of the four-time FIFA World Cup winners. According to reports on Friday (July 24), the Italian Football Federation has turned its attention to the former midfield maestro, who is currently managing Dubai United in the UAE First Division League.

Next Italy Football Team Manager: Who Is Andrea Pirlo? Front-Runner Ahead of Carlo Ancellotti, Pep Guardiola - Report
Next Italy Football Team Manager: Who Is Andrea Pirlo? Front-Runner Ahead of Carlo Ancellotti, Pep Guardiola - Report

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 21:26 IST

Next Italy Football Team Manager: Italy legend Andrea Pirlo has reportedly emerged as the leading candidate to become the next head coach of the Azzurri after Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti declined the opportunity to take charge of the four-time FIFA World Cup winners. According to reports on Friday (July 24), the Italian Football Federation has turned its attention to the former midfield maestro, who is currently managing Dubai United in the UAE First Division League.

Pirlo’s name has gained significant momentum in recent days as Italy continue their search for a new manager. The 47-year-old is regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in football history and could now be entrusted with leading his national team into a new era.

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Who is Andrea Pirlo?

Andrea Pirlo is an Italian football manager and former professional footballer, born on May 19, 1979, in Flero, Italy. Widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders of all time, Pirlo earned global recognition for his exceptional vision, passing range, creativity, composure and dead-ball expertise during a glittering playing career spanning more than two decades.

Pirlo began his senior career with Brescia before playing for Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus. He won two UEFA Champions League titles, six Serie A championships, two UEFA Super Cups, a FIFA Club World Cup, two Coppa Italia titles and multiple domestic honours. At international level, Pirlo was instrumental in Italy’s triumph at the 2006 FIFA World Cup and remains one of the country’s greatest-ever players.

Andrea Pirlo’s Coaching Career

After retiring from professional football in 2017 following a spell with Major League Soccer club New York City FC, Pirlo transitioned into coaching. He began his managerial career with Juventus, winning the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana in his debut season. The Italian has since managed Turkish side Fatih Karagümrük and currently serves as the head coach of Dubai United.

Although his managerial career is still developing, Pirlo’s tactical understanding, leadership qualities and legendary status in Italian football have made him a strong candidate for the national team job.

Why Has Andrea Pirlo Emerged as Italy’s Favourite?

Reports suggest Italy explored the possibility of appointing high-profile managers including Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti before shifting their focus to Pirlo. With both experienced coaches reportedly declining the role, the Italian Football Federation is now believed to view Pirlo as the ideal long-term option to rebuild the national side.

Should the appointment be confirmed, Pirlo would return to the Azzurri in a new role, aiming to restore Italy’s place among international football’s elite by combining his vast playing experience with a modern coaching philosophy.

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Next Italy Football Team Manager: Who Is Andrea Pirlo? Front-Runner Ahead of Carlo Ancellotti, Pep Guardiola – Report
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Next Italy Football Team Manager: Who Is Andrea Pirlo? Front-Runner Ahead of Carlo Ancellotti, Pep Guardiola – Report
Next Italy Football Team Manager: Who Is Andrea Pirlo? Front-Runner Ahead of Carlo Ancellotti, Pep Guardiola – Report
Next Italy Football Team Manager: Who Is Andrea Pirlo? Front-Runner Ahead of Carlo Ancellotti, Pep Guardiola – Report
Next Italy Football Team Manager: Who Is Andrea Pirlo? Front-Runner Ahead of Carlo Ancellotti, Pep Guardiola – Report

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