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Home > Sports News > Next Italy Manager: Paolo Maldini, Leonardo Confirm Exit As Technical Director After Andrea Pirlo Deal Called Off

Next Italy Manager: Paolo Maldini, Leonardo Confirm Exit As Technical Director After Andrea Pirlo Deal Called Off

Italy's search for a new head coach has taken another dramatic twist after Paolo Maldini resigned as technical director of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), just 16 days after taking up the role. Maldini and his adviser Leonardo stepped down following the federation's decision not to proceed with the appointment of Andrea Pirlo, who had emerged as the leading candidate to replace Gennaro Gattuso. The latest developments have left the Azzurri without both a head coach and the officials tasked with overseeing the national team's rebuild.

Next Italy Manager: Paolo Maldini, Leonardo Confirm Exit As Technical Director After Andrea Pirlo Deal Called Off
Next Italy Manager: Paolo Maldini, Leonardo Confirm Exit As Technical Director After Andrea Pirlo Deal Called Off

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 00:31 IST

Next Italy Manager: Italy’s search for a new head coach has taken another dramatic twist after Paolo Maldini resigned as technical director of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), just 16 days after taking up the role. Maldini and his adviser Leonardo stepped down following the federation’s decision not to proceed with the appointment of Andrea Pirlo, who had emerged as the leading candidate to replace Gennaro Gattuso. The latest developments have left the Azzurri without both a head coach and the officials tasked with overseeing the national team’s rebuild.

Why Did Paolo Maldini Leave the FIGC?

According to reports from Sky Sports, Paolo Maldini resigned after the FIGC decided against appointing Andrea Pirlo as Italy’s next head coach. Maldini and Leonardo had strongly backed the 2006 FIFA World Cup winner for the position, but talks collapsed after concerns were raised regarding Pirlo’s commercial association with Russian bookmaker Fonbet amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

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The decision reportedly created a major disagreement within the federation, prompting both Maldini and Leonardo to leave their respective roles only 16 days after their appointments were officially announced.

Why Was Andrea Pirlo’s Appointment Called Off?

Andrea Pirlo had become the frontrunner for the Italy job after Pep Guardiola ruled himself out of contention. However, the FIGC decided not to continue negotiations following objections from several federation officials and politicians over Pirlo’s role as a global ambassador for Russian betting company Fonbet.

Pirlo later confirmed that he was no longer in contention for the Italy head coach’s role. The former midfielder defended his partnership with the company through a statement on Instagram but acknowledged that he would not be taking charge of the national team.

Italy’s Managerial Search Continues

Italy remain without a permanent head coach following Gennaro Gattuso’s departure. Pep Guardiola had previously rejected the opportunity to lead the Azzurri, while Andrea Pirlo’s proposed appointment has now fallen through. The latest resignations of Paolo Maldini and Leonardo have added further uncertainty to the federation’s plans as it continues searching for a long-term successor.

The Italian Football Federation had appointed Maldini and Leonardo to oversee a major restructuring following Italy’s failure to qualify for a third consecutive FIFA World Cup. Their unexpected exits now leave the federation facing fresh challenges during one of the most turbulent periods in the history of the national team.

What Next for Italy?

With no head coach in place and the technical leadership also gone, the FIGC must now restart its search for both managerial and sporting leadership. The federation will be under pressure to quickly appoint a new coach capable of rebuilding the Azzurri and ensuring Italy returns to competing at the highest level after years of disappointment on the international stage.

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Next Italy Manager: Paolo Maldini, Leonardo Confirm Exit As Technical Director After Andrea Pirlo Deal Called Off
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Next Italy Manager: Paolo Maldini, Leonardo Confirm Exit As Technical Director After Andrea Pirlo Deal Called Off

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Next Italy Manager: Paolo Maldini, Leonardo Confirm Exit As Technical Director After Andrea Pirlo Deal Called Off
Next Italy Manager: Paolo Maldini, Leonardo Confirm Exit As Technical Director After Andrea Pirlo Deal Called Off
Next Italy Manager: Paolo Maldini, Leonardo Confirm Exit As Technical Director After Andrea Pirlo Deal Called Off
Next Italy Manager: Paolo Maldini, Leonardo Confirm Exit As Technical Director After Andrea Pirlo Deal Called Off

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