Back in the noughties, Real Madrid was a club that issued its intent to rival clubs across Europe by acquiring services of world’s best players for world-record money. David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo or more lately, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, the Los Blancos never shied from shelling out the top dollar for the big guns. However, that pattern has changed in the recent past and the La Liga giants have been heavily emphasising on securing young talent to build for the future. One of the most recent recruits of the Spanish capital club is budding midfielder Brahim Diaz from Manchester City. Hence, the question arises, who is Brahim Diaz?

Born in August 1999, Brahim Diaz began his youth career with his hometown club Malaga but his raw talent was quickly noticed by Manchester City scouts as they lured him to England in 2015 for as much as £200,000. Though the Spaniard’s first team appearances came sporadically for the defending Premier League champions, he made his mark every time he stepped onto the pitch.

The 19-year-old midfielder is quick with his feet and possesses explosive pace. His dribbling skills have been likened with Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi. If one looks at the video footages of Diaz, he is clearly the spitting image of the Argentine on the pitch with the ball at his feet.

After Manchester City failed to tie him down to a new contract, Real Madrid jumped on the opportunity and signed the midfielder in January 2019 for £15.5 million. The La Liga giants tied him to a six-and-a-half year contract on reported wages of £60,000 a week.

Interestingly, reports suggest that Real Madrid has promised Brahim Diaz regular first-team action, since the midfielder is making the switch after growing disillusioned with his playing time at Etihad.

Take a glimpse at the young Spaniard in action:

