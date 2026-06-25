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Home > Sports News > Neymar Breaks Down In Tears, Makes Emotional Brazil Return After 981 Days At FIFA World Cup 2026— WATCH

Neymar Breaks Down In Tears, Makes Emotional Brazil Return After 981 Days At FIFA World Cup 2026— WATCH

An emotional return to the grand stage! Watch the touching moment a Brazilian icon breaks down on the pitch after ending a grueling 981-day international exile.

Neymar Breaks Down In Tears As He Makes Emotional Brazil Return After 981 Days At FIFA World Cup 2026: WATCH
Neymar Breaks Down In Tears As He Makes Emotional Brazil Return After 981 Days At FIFA World Cup 2026: WATCH

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-06-25 15:27 IST

Brazil superstar Neymar Jr couldn’t contain the tears on a highly charged night in Florida on June 24. When the talismanic forward was introduced in the 76th minute of the Selecao’s dominant 3-0 World Cup win over Scotland, it was far from a mere tactical switch. It was the triumphant conclusion to a gruelling, agonising, 981-day road back to football’s absolute grandest stage.

The 34-year-old icon came on late in the second half at Miami Stadium to replace Matheus Cunha and was immediately greeted by a deafening, thunderous ovation from thousands of yellow-clad Brazil supporters. Moments later, broadcast cameras captured an emotional Neymar wiping away tears on the bench and pitch as the staggering historical significance of the moment finally struck him.

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A Tough Cycle of Setbacks

Serious injuries derailed the forward’s competitive momentum for close to three years, depriving the consistency that many fans believed would have placed him among the game’s all-time modern greats. Neymar’s high-stakes appearance Wednesday was his first official match for Brazil since October 2023. Since that fateful night he has endured a punishing, exhausting spell of physical setbacks, including multiple complex knee surgeries and long periods of rehabilitation which saw him completely out of the international game.

His latest painful blow came on May 17 when he suffered a sharp Grade 2 tear in his right calf while playing for Santos against Coritiba in the Brazilian Serie A. The sudden muscular injury left him out of action for more than a month, and immediately generated intense media questioning over whether his body could still play a role at the top level of international sport.

Ancelotti’s Rewarded Belief

But Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti was unfazed and confident about the superstar’s recovery timeline. But the veteran forward capitalised on that executive faith as he made his return to the grand stage after a long wait.

Vinicius Junior’s stunning two-goal first-half display and Matheus Cunha’s clinical finish in the 60th minute had already put the result well beyond the reach of Scotland but it was Neymar’s late 15-minute cameo that completely stole the global headlines. His selection was a huge emotional boost for the squad and shows he is ready to make an impact in the knockout stages. The Selecao’s ultimate x-factor in their quest for world glory could be a re-energised, deeply motivated Neymar back in the locker room as they march forward into the tournament’s critical single-elimination phases.

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Neymar Breaks Down In Tears, Makes Emotional Brazil Return After 981 Days At FIFA World Cup 2026— WATCH
Tags: brazil vs scotland world cup highlightsbrazil world cup group c resultscarlo ancelotti brazil substitutionmatheus cunha goal match reportneymar emotional return brazil 2026Neymar injury recovery timelineneymar tears miami stadiumsantos fc calf injury rehabilitationselecao knockout stage squadvinicius junior brace scotland

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Neymar Breaks Down In Tears, Makes Emotional Brazil Return After 981 Days At FIFA World Cup 2026— WATCH

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Neymar Breaks Down In Tears, Makes Emotional Brazil Return After 981 Days At FIFA World Cup 2026— WATCH
Neymar Breaks Down In Tears, Makes Emotional Brazil Return After 981 Days At FIFA World Cup 2026— WATCH
Neymar Breaks Down In Tears, Makes Emotional Brazil Return After 981 Days At FIFA World Cup 2026— WATCH
Neymar Breaks Down In Tears, Makes Emotional Brazil Return After 981 Days At FIFA World Cup 2026— WATCH

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