Brazilian legend Ronaldo has backed Neymar to win the Ballon d'Or while playing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Ronaldo believes there is no need for Neymar to join other European giants like Real Madrid in order to win the famous trophy. The 41- year old legendary footballer said Neymar has everything to win the Ballon d'Or in Paris. Ronaldo, who himself won the Ballon d'Or winner in 1997 and 2002 added that he would have liked to play at clubs like PSG during his career.

While Neymar is showing no signs of slowing down in terms of scoring and creating goals for his teammates, Real Madrid president Fiorentino Perez still believes his heroics at PSG will not land him the highest individual honour in football

Perez’s former signing Ronaldo, who used to be a striking force of the Galacticos in 2002 has backed Neymar and said that the Brazilian can clinch the famous trophy while playing for Paris. “He has everything to win the Ballon d’Or in Paris,” former Real Madrid forward Ronaldo was quoted as saying at Neymar’s 26th birthday party on Sunday in Paris. The World Cup winner with Brazil in 2002 and 1994 asserted that PSG was one of the clubs he would’ve represented during his career. “There are clubs that I would have liked to play at. One of the main ones is PSG,” Ronaldo added.

The Ballon d’Or winner in 1997 and 2002 said that he represented biggest juggernauts in the world of football including the likes of Ajax, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona but never received a proposal from Paris. “I have come many times to Paris, my life has been so many times in this city that I feel Parisian, but I never had this opportunity,” Ronaldo said in a statement. “I never had a proposal, I played in great European clubs but my career only took me to Italy, Spain and Holland,” Ronaldo added.