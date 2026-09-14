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Home > Sports News > Neymar International Retirement: Will Brazil Star Reverse His Decision? Carlo Ancelotti Gives Fresh Update

Neymar International Retirement: Will Brazil Star Reverse His Decision? Carlo Ancelotti Gives Fresh Update

Brazil's star footballer Neymar has reportedly broken his silence on the possibility of returning to the national team after announcing his retirement following the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Neymar International Retirement: Will Brazil Star Reverse His Decision? Carlo Ancelotti Gives Fresh Update. Photo X
Neymar International Retirement: Will Brazil Star Reverse His Decision? Carlo Ancelotti Gives Fresh Update. Photo X

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 16:47 IST

Brazil’s star footballer Neymar has reportedly broken his silence on the possibility of returning to the national team after announcing his retirement following the FIFA World Cup 2026. The five-time champions’ manager Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly been in touch with the veteran athlete, who has revealed his decision about the prospect of reversing his retirement.

Will Neymar reverse his retirement from international football?

According to several claims from social media, Ancelotti has claimed that the 34-year-old is not interested in returning to the national side. The Santos’ forward retirement came immediately after Brazil’s exit from FIFA World Cup 2026 following the 2-1 loss to Norway in the Round of 16 clash. That match saw Neymar come off the bench and score a late one but Erling Haaland had scored two goals in the 79th and 90th minute to ensure Norway kept a narrow lead. The 34-year-old was seen in tears after the clash. In a statement, as quoted by ESPN, Neymar had said after Santos’ 4-2 triumph over Universidad Central at Copa Sudamericana ​match in late July:

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I think my time with the ⁠national team has already passed. I made history there, ​and I’m very happy about it. I experienced a lot ​there, gave my blood and my life, and always fought and battled for the yellow jersey. But I don’t think I want anymore.”

He made 129 appearances for Brazil, for whom he is the leading goal-scorer with 80 alongside providing 58 assists. On a senior level, he won the 2013 Confederations Cup and the Olympic Gold in 2016. Across four World Cup tournaments, he has nine goals in 15 appearances.

Neymar not part of Brazil’s squad for the historic friendly match in India

The star forward is notably not part of Brazil’s squad for the historic one-off friendly match against India at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on October 3.

Brazil Squad to face India: Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otavio, Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jair, Marquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Junior, Vitor Reis, Wesley, Andrey Santos, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo Santos, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Bontempo, Endrick, Estevao, Joao Pedro, Pedro, Raphinha, Rayan, Samuel Lino, Vinicius Junior.

Nevertheless, Neymer has been in good form for Santos FC in the ongoing Serie A season, netting six goals and providing three assists.

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Neymar International Retirement: Will Brazil Star Reverse His Decision? Carlo Ancelotti Gives Fresh Update
Tags: Brazil national football teamcarlo ancelottiNeymar

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Neymar International Retirement: Will Brazil Star Reverse His Decision? Carlo Ancelotti Gives Fresh Update

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Neymar International Retirement: Will Brazil Star Reverse His Decision? Carlo Ancelotti Gives Fresh Update
Neymar International Retirement: Will Brazil Star Reverse His Decision? Carlo Ancelotti Gives Fresh Update
Neymar International Retirement: Will Brazil Star Reverse His Decision? Carlo Ancelotti Gives Fresh Update
Neymar International Retirement: Will Brazil Star Reverse His Decision? Carlo Ancelotti Gives Fresh Update
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