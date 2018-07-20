Neymar has put an end to the transfer speculation linking him to a move to Real Madrid on Thursday when he reiterated his desire to stay with Paris Saint Germain. According to reports, Real Madrid was planning a world record bid of over 300 million euro to sign the Brazil superstar in order to replace the departed Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a big jolt to football fans in Spain, Paris Saint Germain superstar Neymar has put cold water on rumours linking him to a potential move to Real Madrid. The world’s most expensive player has reiterated his desire to stay with the Ligue 1 giants citing he has a contract with them and he intends on fulfilling it. The Brazilian attacker also took time to heap praises on his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe and how he is relishing the opportunity to play with him again.

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo announced his intention to leave Real Madrid and the club finally issued a statement in public about his departure, there was speculation doing rounds that the Spanish capital club is pondering over the possibility of securing the services of the ex-Barcelona man.

When asked whether he intends to make a switch to the La Liga club, Neymar said that he will stay at PSG because he has a contract with them and he has chosen to be there for the challenge, for new things and higher goals.

However, the PSG hitman further reiterated that he will not change his mind about it as he eagerly looks forward to the new season and expects a lot of silverware.

He also took a light-hearted dig at media organisations blaming them for spreading such rumours. “The press enjoys creating rumours, but everyone knows how much I care about PSG,” he added.

While speaking to media, he also shed light on the opportunity to play with Kylian Mbappe after a long international break. “Kylian Mbappe is a phenomenon, a great player. We knew that for a while, I am with him on a daily basis and know just how much quality he has. I’m very happy for him for the World Cup, for the title,” said Neymar.

