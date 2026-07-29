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Home > Sports News > Neymar Retires From Brazil: A Look At International Stats, Total Matches Played, Goals Breakdown, Trophies, and All-Time Records

Neymar Retires From Brazil: A Look At International Stats, Total Matches Played, Goals Breakdown, Trophies, and All-Time Records

Neymar's international stats in full: 80 goals, 130 caps, 59 assists, trophies won, World Cup records, and career breakdown for Brazil's all-time top scorer.

Neymar Retires From Brazil: A Look At International Stats, Total Matches Played, Goals Breakdown, Trophies and All-Time Records. Photo X
Neymar Retires From Brazil: A Look At International Stats, Total Matches Played, Goals Breakdown, Trophies and All-Time Records. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 17:58 IST

When Neymar Jr. stepped onto the field for his senior international debut on August 10, 2010, at MetLife Stadium, few could have predicted the unprecedented statistical landmarks he would establish over the next 16 years. From a teenage prodigy to becoming the top goalscorer in the storied history of five-time world champions Brazil, Neymar leaves behind an extraordinary international resume.

Detailed Breakdown: Matches Played & Goals Scored

Across 130 senior appearances, Neymar scored 80 goals and provided 59 assists, generating an average of over one goal contribution per game. His goals spanned continental, global, and friendly fixtures against top international opposition:

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Competition / Stage Matches Played Goals Scored Key Milestones
FIFA World Cup Finals 15 9 Scored across 4 editions (2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 27 16 Never lost a qualifier (21 wins, 6 draws)
Copa América 12 5 Named Joint Best Player in 2021
FIFA Confederations Cup 5 4 Won Golden Ball & Bronze Shoe in 2013
International Friendlies 71 46 Includes 4 international hat-tricks
TOTAL 130 80 All-Time Leading Scorer

Trophies & International Honors

While an elusive FIFA World Cup trophy escaped his mantle, Neymar spearheaded Brazil to major global honors at both the senior and under-23 levels:

INTERNATIONAL TROPHY CABINET

   2013 FIFA Confederations Cup  : Winner (Golden Ball winner)
   2016 Rio Olympic Games        : Gold Medal (Captain)
   2012 London Olympic Games     : Silver Medal
   2021 Copa América             : Runner-up (Best Player Award)

ALL-TIME TOP BRAZIL MALE SCORERS (FIFA RECOGNIZED)

   1. Neymar Jr.  — 80 Goals (130 Caps)
   2. Pelé        — 77 Goals (92 Caps)
   3. Ronaldo     — 62 Goals (98 Caps)
   4. Romário     — 55 Goals (70 Caps)

In 2013, he was named Player of the Tournament after scoring in the final to defeat World Champions Spain 3-0. Three years later, he captained Brazil to their first-ever Olympic Gold Medal at the Rio 2016 Games, scoring the decisive winning penalty against Germany at the Maracanã Stadium. 

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Neymar Retires From Brazil: A Look At International Stats, Total Matches Played, Goals Breakdown, Trophies, and All-Time Records
Tags: Neymar 80 goals 130 capsNeymar all time top scorer BrazilNeymar Brazil goals breakdownNeymar career trophiesNeymar international recordsNeymar international statsNeymar World Cup goals stats

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Neymar Retires From Brazil: A Look At International Stats, Total Matches Played, Goals Breakdown, Trophies, and All-Time Records
Neymar Retires From Brazil: A Look At International Stats, Total Matches Played, Goals Breakdown, Trophies, and All-Time Records
Neymar Retires From Brazil: A Look At International Stats, Total Matches Played, Goals Breakdown, Trophies, and All-Time Records
Neymar Retires From Brazil: A Look At International Stats, Total Matches Played, Goals Breakdown, Trophies, and All-Time Records

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