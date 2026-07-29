Neymar Retires From Brazil Football Team, Viral Press Clip Confirms End of 16-Year International Era

A viral press interaction on social media on July 29 has confirmed what many Brazilian supporters feared: Neymar Jr. has officially drawn the curtain on his international career with the Seleção. In the circulating footage, the 34-year-old superstar candidly reflected on his 16-year journey with the national team, confirming he has no intention of returning.

“Thank you, but not at the moment with the Brazilian national team. I believe I’ve made history there, and I was very happy. I lived so many things, gave my blood and my life, and always fought for the yellow jersey, but I think I don’t want that anymore now,” Neymar told the media.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨عاااجللل الأسطورة نيمار يعلن انه لن يلعب مع البرازيل مجددًا😢😢🇧🇷❌ اشكركم لكن لا في الوقت الحالي في المنتخب البرازيل اعتقد انني قد صنعت التاريخ هناك، وكنت سعيد جداً. عشت أشياء كثيرة، وقدمت دمي وحياتي وقاتلت دائماً من أجل القميص الأصفر، لكنني أعتقد أنني لا… pic.twitter.com/L57A2yi2PK — Team Neymar (@TeamNey10) July 29, 2026

Full-Circle Farewell at MetLife Stadium

Neymar’s international journey ended in poetic yet heartbreaking fashion. Brazil’s campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup crashed out in the Round of 16 following a dramatic 2-1 loss to Norway at MetLife Stadium. Trailing to a late Erling Haaland brace, Neymar scored a 110th-minute penalty to net his 80th international goal, though it served only as a consolation.

Remarkably, MetLife Stadium was the exact venue where a teenage Neymar made his senior debut for Brazil in August 2010 against the United States.

Brazil’s All-Time Top Scorers In International Football

1. Neymar Jr. — 80 Goals (130 Caps)

2. Pelé — 77 Goals (92 Caps)

3. Ronaldo Nazario — 62 Goals (98 Caps)

4. Romário — 55 Goals (70 Caps)

End Of A Glorious 16-Year Era

Neymar departs as the single most prolific goalscorer in the history of the five-time world champions, surpassing the legendary Pelé’s official tally. Having led Brazil to the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup, the Copa America 2019 title and their historic Olympic gold medal at the Rio 2016 Games, his retirement marks the definitive end of an era for South American football and he will easily go down as one of the best players of the modern era.