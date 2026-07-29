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Home > Sports News > Neymar Retires: How Rich is the Brazilian Superstar? Check Net Worth 2026, Brand Endorsements Record Deals And More

Neymar Retires: How Rich is the Brazilian Superstar? Check Net Worth 2026, Brand Endorsements Record Deals And More

Neymar has officially confirmed his retirement from international football, bringing an end to one of the most successful careers in Brazil's history. The Brazilian superstar bowed out after the Selecao's 2-1 defeat to Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, scoring a late penalty in what proved to be his final appearance for the national team. While his international journey has ended, Neymar remains one of the wealthiest and most commercially successful footballers in the world.

Neymar Retires: How Rich is the Brazilian Superstar? Check Net Worth 2026, Brand Endorsements Record Deals And More
Neymar Retires: How Rich is the Brazilian Superstar? Check Net Worth 2026, Brand Endorsements Record Deals And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 16:55 IST

Neymar Retires: Neymar has officially confirmed his retirement from international football, bringing an end to one of the most successful careers in Brazil’s history. The Brazilian superstar bowed out after the Selecao’s 2-1 defeat to Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, scoring a late penalty in what proved to be his final appearance for the national team. While his international journey has ended, Neymar remains one of the wealthiest and most commercially successful footballers in the world.

What is Neymar’s Net Worth in 2026?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Neymar’s estimated net worth in 2026 stands at approximately $450 million (around ₹4,308 crore). Despite battling several injuries in recent seasons, the Brazilian icon has continued to rank among the highest-earning athletes globally through massive salaries, sponsorships and commercial partnerships.

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Neymar’s Record Transfer to Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar made football history in August 2017 when Paris Saint-Germain activated his record-breaking €222 million release clause to sign him from Barcelona. The transfer remains one of the biggest deals ever completed in world football and transformed the global transfer market.

Following the move, Neymar signed a lucrative five-year contract with PSG worth around $78 million per year in salary. Endorsements and performance bonuses reportedly added another $20 million to $40 million annually, making him the world’s highest-paid footballer during that period.

Saudi Arabia Contract

Neymar’s move to Saudi Arabia in 2022 significantly increased his earnings. His contract reportedly guaranteed an annual base salary of approximately $160 million, making it one of the richest contracts ever signed by a professional footballer.

The deal further cemented Neymar’s status among the highest-paid athletes in the history of global sports.

Brand Endorsements

Away from the pitch, Neymar continues to generate enormous commercial revenue through endorsement agreements. His long-term partnership with Puma is reportedly worth around $30 million per year. Throughout his career, he has also worked with several global brands across sportswear, technology, beverages, luxury fashion and gaming industries.

His immense popularity across social media platforms has further strengthened his commercial value, making him one of football’s biggest marketing icons.

Neymar’s Brazil Career

Neymar retires as Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer with 80 international goals in 130 appearances. Only legendary full-back Cafu made more appearances for Brazil. He also became just the second Brazilian after Pelé to score in four different FIFA World Cups, finding the net in the 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions.

Although Brazil were eliminated in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Neymar’s remarkable international legacy remains firmly intact as one of the greatest players to ever wear the famous yellow shirt.

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Neymar Retires: How Rich is the Brazilian Superstar? Check Net Worth 2026, Brand Endorsements Record Deals And More
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Neymar Retires: How Rich is the Brazilian Superstar? Check Net Worth 2026, Brand Endorsements Record Deals And More
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