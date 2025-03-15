Home
Saturday, March 15, 2025
  • Neymar Ruled Out Of Brazil World Cup Qualifiers Due To Injury, Endrick Called Up

Brazil has called up teenage sensation Endrick to replace Neymar in this month's World Cup qualifiers after the star forward suffered a muscle injury.

Neymar’s Injury Setback

Neymar was set to make his much-anticipated return to the Brazil squad after a 17-month absence due to a knee injury sustained against Uruguay in October 2023.

However, the 33-year-old has now encountered another setback, ruling him out of the upcoming matches against Colombia and Argentina.

“The return seemed so close, but unfortunately I won’t be able to wear the most important jersey in the world for the moment,” Neymar shared on Instagram.

“We had long conversations and everyone knows of my desire to return, but we agreed that it’s best not to take any risks and prepare as best as possible to completely eradicate the injury.”

After a challenging period at Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, Neymar rejoined his boyhood club Santos in January. Since then, he has made an impact in the Brazilian top flight, scoring three goals and providing three assists in seven appearances. Neymar remains Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 79 goals, surpassing the legendary Pelé, and is second only to Cafu (142) in total caps with 128 appearances.

Endrick Earns His Place

With Neymar unavailable, Brazil head coach Dorival Jr has turned to 18-year-old Endrick. The Real Madrid forward has impressed this season, making 28 appearances across all competitions and netting six goals.

Endrick has already earned 13 senior caps for Brazil and has found the net three times. His inclusion adds fresh energy to the squad as Brazil faces tough challenges against Colombia and Argentina.

Additionally, Dorival Jr has made further squad adjustments, calling up Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri to replace Manchester City’s Ederson and Flamengo defender Alex Sandro in place of Danilo.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As 10-Man Al Nassr Beats Al Kholood 3-1 In Saudi Pro League 2024-25

 

