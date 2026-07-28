Neymar Santos Contract: How Can The Brazilian Star Join Lionel Messi And Luis Suarez at Inter Miami in 2026? | Explained

Neymar Jr Free Agent: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar Jr formed arguably one of the greatest attacking trios in the history of football. The South American footballing stars combined at Barcelona and were nicknamed MSN at Blaugrana. Almost 10 years after playing together, there is a possibility that Neymar could join his former teammates, Messi and Suarez, at Inter Miami. The Brazilian is set to become a free agent in December this year as his contract with his boyhood club, Santos, expires.

Neymar left Barcelona in August 2017 to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and, in the process, became the most expensive player at that time in the history of the sport. With him leaving the Spanish club, the attacking trio of MSN was broken up. Later, Messi joined Neymar at PSG for a brief spell before moving to Inter Miami. The Argentine was then joined by Suarez at the club, and a reunion with their Brazilian teammate might not be far away.

Neymar’s Contract at Santos: Explained

It seems the fairy-tale comeback of Neymar to Santos FC may be on its last leg. Brazilian forward, who came back to the club of his youth in January 2025 after playing with PSG and Al-Hilal, is not expected to take the contract beyond December 2026.

According to Brazilian media outlet Globo, the 34-year-old attacking player has become a point of frustration for his teammates, coaches and club members since coming back to his hometown team. The article cited growing worries about Neymar’s character and conduct that were making it very hard to handle him day to day. Some players have apparently been dissatisfied by what they see as a very selfish approach.

MSN Reunion: Why Neymar Could Join Lionel Messi And Luis Suarez?

An MSN reunion might not be the only reason for Neymar to join Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami. Playing in what is undeniably the last stage of their careers, the famous trio would be inclined to rekindle the bromance that once ruled Spain and European competitions. While Messi continues to shine at the top level with a FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign where he carried Argentina to the final, the same can not be said for the other two South American forwards.

Apart from reuniting with his former teammates, the other big reason that could force Neymar to come to the MLS club is the location. Miami, where Inter Miami is based, is a major hub for Latin Americans. Brazilians like Neymar speak Portuguese and are Latin Americans. Likewise, both Messi and Suarez, speaking Spanish natively are Latin Americans as well. With close to 70% of the population in Miami being Latin American, it could be a home away from home for Neymar.

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