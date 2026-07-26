Neymar Silences Poker Critics With Stunning Brace for Santos, Unveils Viral Card-Dealing Celebration | WATCH VIDEO

Neymar Poker Controversy: Neymar slammed back on the criticism that came his way when he was left out of Santos’ lineup when they were playing the Copa Sudamericana. The forward was trolled after he was seen participating in a poker tournament in Sao Paulo at the same time. He silenced all critics in his first match back in action as the veteran scored a brace.

Neymar hits back at critics with special card-dealing celebration







Neymar, in reply to the critics, silenced them in the best possible way by netting two goals for Santos and then making fun of his critics with a card-dealing goal celebration. The 34-year-old player bagged two in the 2-2 Brazilian Serie A game between Santos and Chapecoense on Saturday; he opened the scoring and then put away a late equalising penalty which earned the one point for Santos.

Neymar – Santos Poker Controversy

The story first picked up when people spotted Neymar at the BSOP Poker Championship Winter Series happening in Sao Paulo, even though at the same time his club Santos was away in Venezuela playing a Copadela play-off match against Universidad Central. However, Santos denied that Neymar was absent from the trip to play poker. Cuca, who is the Coach, said that the club deliberately arranged it so that Neymar could stay in Sao Paulo.

This was done to keep up his individual fitness training following a difficult period caused by injuries, and the long travel to Venezuela was considered not to be of much help anyway. Neymar, who trained with his teammates and then the team took off to the tournament, had a rest day scheduled for the next day.

Neymar Returns After FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit

This game signified Neymar’s return to league matches after representing Brazil in the World Cup and having a few weeks for his rehabilitation process under his doctors’ supervision. But his return wasn’t without a hitch; he got his third yellow card of the Brazilian league season, so he wouldn’t be able to play Santos’ next league game due to suspension. The suspension might be a welcome change as it will also allow some more rest for the injury-prone winger.

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