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Home > Sports News > Neymar Suffers Brutal Ankle Tackle in Santos vs Palmeiras as Felipe Anderson Sees Yellow Card | WATCH VIDEO

Neymar Suffers Brutal Ankle Tackle in Santos vs Palmeiras as Felipe Anderson Sees Yellow Card | WATCH VIDEO

Neymar suffered an injury scare during Santos’ Copa do Brasil quarterfinal clash against Palmeiras after an early challenge involving Felipe Anderson, with the Santos star later substituted at half-time due to right-thigh pain. Felipe Anderson was shown a yellow card during the first half. Santos were held to a 0-0 draw at home and were eliminated 3-0 on aggregate after losing the first leg.

Neymar was tackled by Felipe Anderson during Santos vs Palmeiras. Image Credit: X
Neymar was tackled by Felipe Anderson during Santos vs Palmeiras. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 16:04 IST

Neymar was at the receiving end of a brutal tackle during the Santos vs Palmeiras derby. Meeting each other in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil, the left winger was tackled around the first 10 seconds of the game. While the clash ended in a goalless draw, there was no shortage of action as the Palmeiras striker, Felipe Anderson, was shown the yellow card for his challenge in the opening minute. 

WATCH: Neymar Tackled Brutally in Santos vs Palmeiras




Only moments after kick-off, Neymar was tackled brutally by Palmeiras striker Felipe Anderson. Following the challenge, Neymar went to the ground and was seen holding his ankle in pain. The moment the referee brought out the yellow card, players from both teams surrounded the referee. The Palmeiras players surrounded the referee in order to protest the decision made. Meanwhile, Neymar was taken off the field at half-time. 

Santos vs Palmeiras Ends in 0-0 Draw

Despite the early onset of aggression in the opening seconds of the game, the match between Santos and Palmeiras ended in a 0-0 draw. As many as eight yellow cards were shown, shared equally by the two teams. 

With Palmeiras having won the first leg of this quarter-final from the Copa do Brasil, it was Santos, playing at home, who was aiming to overcome the 3-0 deficit. The hosts tried their best to make a comeback. Santos struck 17 shots as opposed to Palmeiras’ nine. However, only four of the 17 shots were on target. 

Despite a higher amount of possession and passing accuracy, Santos could not score a goal. 

Palmeiras Knock Out Santos

Palmeiras qualified for the Copa do Brasil semis. They drew 0-0 with Santos in a decisive match at Vila Belmiro. The home team showed their intent by next and attacking more. Still, as it happened in the first leg, the best scoring opportunities were for Palmeiras, and again, they couldn’t find the back of the net. Abel Ferreira’s side didn’t have to worry much coming into this game as their first-leg advantage was 3-0. In the semis, Palmeiras will play Vasco.

Also Read: East Bengal Women Drawn in Tough AFC Women’s Champions League 2026-27 Group With Hwacheon KSPO | Full Schedule and Fixtures Revealed

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Neymar Suffers Brutal Ankle Tackle in Santos vs Palmeiras as Felipe Anderson Sees Yellow Card | WATCH VIDEO
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Neymar Suffers Brutal Ankle Tackle in Santos vs Palmeiras as Felipe Anderson Sees Yellow Card | WATCH VIDEO

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Neymar Suffers Brutal Ankle Tackle in Santos vs Palmeiras as Felipe Anderson Sees Yellow Card | WATCH VIDEO
Neymar Suffers Brutal Ankle Tackle in Santos vs Palmeiras as Felipe Anderson Sees Yellow Card | WATCH VIDEO
Neymar Suffers Brutal Ankle Tackle in Santos vs Palmeiras as Felipe Anderson Sees Yellow Card | WATCH VIDEO
Neymar Suffers Brutal Ankle Tackle in Santos vs Palmeiras as Felipe Anderson Sees Yellow Card | WATCH VIDEO

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