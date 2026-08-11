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Home > Sports News > Neymar to Join Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez at Inter Miami? Former Brazil Star Claims MSN Reunion Could Happen

Neymar to Join Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez at Inter Miami? Former Brazil Star Claims MSN Reunion Could Happen

Neymar could join Inter Miami in January and reunite with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, according to Felipe Melo.

Neymar to Join Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez at Inter Miami? Former Brazil Star Claims MSN Reunion Could Happen. Photo X
Neymar to Join Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez at Inter Miami? Former Brazil Star Claims MSN Reunion Could Happen. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 20:20 IST

Neymar could be set for a sensational reunion with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami next year, according to former Brazil international Felipe Melo.

The Brazilian forward’s current contract with boyhood club Santos is due to expire in December 2026. While Neymar has previously admitted that retirement remains a possibility once his deal ends, Melo has claimed that the 34-year-old is instead preparing to move to Major League Soccer.

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Melo, who earned 22 caps for Brazil, revealed that he had received information suggesting Neymar would join the Florida-based club from January.

“I talked to a friend of mine who passed me some news about Santos before,” Melo said on YouTube. “He told me Neymar is going to play in Miami. Starting in January, Neymar is going to Miami.

“If it happens, I was the first one to break the news here. Let’s wait and see what happens.”

A move to Inter Miami would reunite Neymar with Messi and Suarez, with whom he formed Barcelona’s iconic attacking trio during the 2014-15 to 2016-17 seasons. The trio, popularly known as MSN, produced an extraordinary 363 goals together across three campaigns.

Their first season together was particularly memorable, as Messi, Neymar and Suarez combined for 122 goals while helping Barcelona win the Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey.

Messi moved to Inter Miami in 2023 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, while Suarez followed him to the MLS club later that year. Messi has since become the centerpiece of the Miami project, while Suarez has also enjoyed a productive spell in Florida.

Neymar’s future, however, remains uncertain despite Melo’s claim. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has repeatedly refused to commit to his next step beyond the end of his Santos contract.

“I have a contract with Santos until December. I intend to see it through, to honour the Santos shirt as best I can, and then I’ll think about it when my contract ends… whether I stay at Santos, move on, stop playing or carry on.

“I really don’t know what I’m going to do. There’s still a long way to go until December, so let’s take it one step at a time.”

Neymar returned to Santos in January 2025 following his stint with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. Since then, he has scored 14 goals in 29 league appearances for the Brazilian side.

The forward also recently ended his Brazil career following the national team’s World Cup exit. With his Santos contract approaching its conclusion, Neymar now faces a major decision over whether to continue playing.

If Melo’s claim proves accurate, a move to Miami could provide football fans with the long-awaited return of the MSN trio, albeit more than a decade after they first dominated European football. 

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Neymar to Join Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez at Inter Miami? Former Brazil Star Claims MSN Reunion Could Happen
Tags: Barcelona MSN trioFelipe Melo Neymarinter miamilionel messiLuis SuarezMajor League SoccerMSN reunionNeymar 2027 transferNeymar futureNeymar Inter Miamineymar latest newsNeymar Messi SuarezNeymar Miami moveNeymar MLSneymar retirementNeymar Santos contractNeymar to Inter MiamiNeymar transferSantos FC

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Neymar to Join Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez at Inter Miami? Former Brazil Star Claims MSN Reunion Could Happen
Neymar to Join Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez at Inter Miami? Former Brazil Star Claims MSN Reunion Could Happen
Neymar to Join Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez at Inter Miami? Former Brazil Star Claims MSN Reunion Could Happen
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