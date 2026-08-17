Neymar vs Thiago Mendes Feud Explained: What Happened Between PSG And Lyon Stars Before Vasco vs Santos Handshake Snub?

Neymar Jr vs Thiago Mendes: Neymar and Thiago Mendes’ long-running feud took another turn during Santos’ 3-0 victory over Vasco da Gama at São Januário on Sunday (Aug 16). Before kick-off, Neymar extended his hand during the traditional pre-match handshake, but Thiago Mendes appeared to ignore the Santos captain, creating an awkward moment between the two Brazilian players. The pair later exchanged the customary team pennants, but there was no handshake between them. So what is the history between the duo who are the talk of the town after they were seen giving cold shoulder to one another.

Neymar vs Thiago Mendes: What Happened In France?

The origins of the feud can be traced to the 2020 Ligue 1 meeting between PSG and Lyon. Mendes’ challenge on Neymar resulted in his dismissal and left the Brazilian with an ankle sprain. Although the Lyon midfielder apologised afterwards, the incident remained part of the history between the two players.

Their subsequent confrontation in Brazil in February 2026 showed that tensions had not completely disappeared. The cold-shoulder moment before the August 16 meeting provided another chapter in their unusual rivalry, although neither player escalated the situation during the match itself.

Why Did Thiago Mendes Snub Neymar?

The exact reason for Mendes refusing Neymar’s handshake on August 16 has not been publicly confirmed by the Vasco midfielder. However, the gesture came months after their heated confrontation in February and six years after the original incident in France, making their history the obvious context for the cold-shoulder moment.

Both players were captains for their respective teams during Sunday’s match, making the refusal to shake hands particularly noticeable during the pre-match formalities. Despite the awkward beginning, there was no major confrontation between the pair during the latest encounter.

Neymar Jr vs Thiago Mendes: Full Feud Timeline

2020: Thiago Mendes, then playing for Lyon, was sent off after a heavy tackle on Neymar during a Ligue 1 clash with Paris Saint-Germain. Neymar suffered a left-ankle sprain.

Thiago Mendes, then playing for Lyon, was sent off after a heavy tackle on Neymar during a Ligue 1 clash with Paris Saint-Germain. Neymar suffered a left-ankle sprain. 2020: Mendes apologised publicly to Neymar following the incident, while Neymar’s father criticised the tackle on social media.

Mendes apologised publicly to Neymar following the incident, while Neymar’s father criticised the tackle on social media. February 2026: Neymar and Mendes clashed again during Santos vs Vasco in Brazil, with both players receiving yellow cards after a heated confrontation.

Neymar and Mendes clashed again during Santos vs Vasco in Brazil, with both players receiving yellow cards after a heated confrontation. February 2026: Neymar criticised Mendes at half-time, referring to the previous injury in France and accusing the midfielder of wanting to provoke him.

Neymar criticised Mendes at half-time, referring to the previous injury in France and accusing the midfielder of wanting to provoke him. August 16, 2026: Mendes appeared to snub Neymar’s attempted handshake before Vasco vs Santos at São Januário.

Mendes appeared to snub Neymar’s attempted handshake before Vasco vs Santos at São Januário. August 16, 2026: Santos defeated Vasco 3-0, with Neymar playing a key role in the victory.

What Did Neymar’s Father Say About Thiago Mendes Tackle?

Neymar’s father reacted strongly after the 2020 incident, questioning the nature of Mendes’ challenge and expressing frustration that his son had been repeatedly subjected to heavy fouls. The incident attracted considerable attention because Mendes’ tackle resulted in a red card and Neymar was forced to deal with an ankle injury.

Although Mendes apologised after the match, the episode became the foundation of the strained relationship between the two players that has resurfaced several times since they returned to Brazilian football.