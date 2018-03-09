Neymar has been sensational for Paris Saint Germain ever since leaving Barcelona in 2016 for a world record fee, the forward has scored 25 goals in 27 appearances for the club across competitions. As per latest reports in Spain, the Brazilian has expressed his desire to return back to Barcelona. Neymar has conveyed a message to his teammates back in Barcelona that he wants to move back.

Neymar has been instrumental for Paris Saint Germain ever since joining the club in the summer transfer window of 2016, which saw him become the most expensive footballer of all time. The Brazilian superstar adopted well in Paris and got to business right from the first game that he played for the club. However, after suffering a knock right before the all-important second leg of Champions League last-16 clash against Real Madrid his hopes of winning the Champions League and contending for the Ballon d’Or received a striking blow.

Now it has been revealed that the Brazilian’s life in Paris has not turned out as he was expecting and he is looking for a return back to La Liga and reunite with his former teammates at Barcelona. Reports in Europe have claimed that Neymar is unhappy with the situation at PSG and is keen on returning back to the Camp Nou where he announced himself to the world, forming a formidable attacking trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. PSG are comfortably running on top of the Ligue 1 and are poised to lift the title but that has done little to match Neymar’s ambitions of winning big. However, PSG who broke the bank to land Neymar for a staggering £198m will hold out for a fee close to £355m to let go off their prized possession.

Though his teammates have categorically floored the rumours, Neymar hasn’t looked much delighted in Paris despite having the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani with a number of his country-mates in PSG armour. As per a report in Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Neymar has made it clear that he wants to go back to Spain and has also held talks with his former club regarding a potential return. As per the report, Neymar misses his teammates back at the Camp Nou and is desperate to link up with them.

The rumours are surfacing at a time when Neymar has been linked continuously with a move to Barcelona’s fierce rivals Real Madrid who have identified the Brazilian as a perfect replacement for an ageing Cristiano Ronaldo. Earlier there were reports that claimed Neymar’s father had already struck a deal in place and that his son will be moving to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019. However, the latest developments in his transfer saga suggest otherwise.

After fracturing his metatarsal against Marseille in a Ligue 1 clash, a week prior to Real Madrid defeat, Neymar is currently recovering from the injury and is eyeing to be deemed fit before the World Cup. Brazil have been drawn in the pool E alongside Switzerland, Costa Rica and China.

