Real Madrid ace Casemiro believes Neymar will be a perfect partner for Cristiano Ronaldo and can be the signing his club need for the upcoming season. The Brazilian has been in splendid touch for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) this season but failed to take them into the Champions League quarterfinals after getting injured. Neymar has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and Casemiro believes he can form formidable partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro feels his Brazil teammate Neymar will be perfect at Real Madrid. The Paris Saint Germain star has been heavily linked with a move back to Spain with Real as one of the top contenders for his signatures. PSG took the transfer market by storm when they dashed out a staggering £198million fee for the Brazilian last summer to sign him from Barcelona. Casemiro also rated Neymar as one of the best in the world and stated that he will get along well with Los Blancos talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar just months after securing his move to PSG, reportedly had a rift with strike partner Edinson Cavani followed by a penalty feud on the pitch. He is also said to have not been on great terms with coach Unai Emery. The Brazil ace as per reports had asked his father, who also acts as his agent to hold talks with Real Madrid over a potential transfer which he wanted to round off before World Cup in order to concentrate on the biggest footballing showdown with his country mates. However, Casemiro is not too sure about Neymar moving to Madrid soon but is of opinion that he will form a formidable partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo at the heart of the club’s attack.

“[Neymar] has always been spectacular, since he was 11 years old. He does crazy things,” Casemiro told El Partidazo. “I don’t think there is any chance that he will come to Real, but you have to ask [Madrid president] Florentino Perez. He knows that the door is always open for him in Madrid, but he is happy in Paris. He always says that he is happy there, that he is comfortable in Paris. There are many Brazilians there too, it is very quiet there, but whether it’s possible you have to ask Florentino,” he added.

Neymar apparently moved out of Barcelona to come out of Lionel Messi’s shadow and prove his mettle by leading the line for a club. He has been largely successful for PSG throughout the season but failed to get his side past a Ronaldo inspired Real Madrid who dumped them out of Champions League. Neymar had to miss the second leg of the last-16 clash after suffering a metatarsal fracture before the return leg. It can be argued that after leaving Barca because of Messi, Neymar would like to share the pitch with Ronaldo as both the players like being the stand out presence in their respective teams.

But Casemiro believes the two superstars will gel well at Madrid, “He would get along very well with Cristiano, very well,” reckoned Casemiro. When asked if he would like the PSG star to come to Real Madrid, the Brazilian was quick to respond with an overwhelming yes. “With the quality that he has, I would sign him for sure. I hope he comes this season. He is a great player, one of the top three in the world. He can do whatever he wants off the pitch if he continues to do what he does on it,” said Casemiro.

