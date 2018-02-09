Former Barcelona star Hristo Stoichkov who spent seven seasons at the Camp Nou in two stints has ruled out PSG superstar Neymar's move to Real Madrid. The PSG superstar has been linked with a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season after reports of him growing unsettled in Paris.

Paris Saint Germain superstar Neymar has been aggressively linked with a move back to Spain with Real Madrid appearing as the front-runners for the star forward’s signature. However, former Barcelona star Hristo Stoichkov has ruled out a potential transfer to Los Blancos and insisted that he will be surprised to see Neymar join Barcelona’s eternal rivals. Neymar moved to PSG in the summer in a world record deal. But he has lately grown unsettled in France after reports of him not being on good terms with coach Unai Emery and strike partner Edinson Cavani.

A deal is already in place between Real Madrid President Florentino Perez and Neymar’s father who also works as his representative, if reports in Spain are anything to go by. With a declining Cristiano Ronaldo and awful La Liga title defence, Madrid are planning to invest heavily in order to strengthen their squad. Neymar has been in phenomenal form for PSG this season scoring 27 times in 26 appearances for the club and providing 14 assists across competitions. Neymar’s desire to win the Ballon d’Or can be the catalyst in his move to Real.

But Stoichkov, who lifted five La Liga titles with Barcelona during his glorious stint in Spain has suggested it’s highly unlikely that Neymar will be moving to Spain. “I don’t see him at Real Madrid,” he told Radio Marca. “I wish him all the best for what he’s doing, but I don’t believe he’s going to win everything he won with Barca,” Stocichkov added.

Barcelona is enjoying a superb run in the La Liga and the Champions League. Ernesto Valverde’s men defeated Valencia in the second-leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final to secure passage into the finals of the competition for a record fifth time.

With the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Roberto and Paulinho all in great touch, Barcelona looks poised to lift the La Liga title. Praising Messi and Suarez for their impressive display’s across competitions this season. Stoichkov said, “I’ve never seen anything like Leo (Messi). Every day, he surprises me with something new.”

“I knew him when he was little and he was a humble boy, a fighter and a hard worker,” he added. Adjudging Suarez as a star who he always finds a perfect Barca player, Stoichkov who scored 84 goals for Barcelona in his two stints with the Catalan giants explained, I’ve always admired him. He’s (Suarez) come through difficult moments, like the World Cup ban, which was really unfair. He’s one of the players with whom you most identify the Barcelona shirt. He’s a star.”