LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Neymar’s First Appearance After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit? Football Star Enters 2026 World Series of Poker Main Event | WATCH Viral Video

Neymar’s First Appearance After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit? Football Star Enters 2026 World Series of Poker Main Event | WATCH Viral Video

Just days after Brazil's World Cup exit, footballing superstar Neymar Jr hits the felt at the 2026 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. Read More.

Neymar's First Appearance After Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit? Football Star Enters 2026 World Series of Poker Main Event WATCH. Photo X
Neymar's First Appearance After Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit? Football Star Enters 2026 World Series of Poker Main Event WATCH. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 19:33 IST

Brazil football icon Neymar Jr. has wasted absolutely no time finding a new competitive outlet following the Selecao’s deeply disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Just days after his national team dreams were dashed in the Round of 16, the 34-year-old superstar forward was spotted trading the grass of the pitch for the green felt of the poker tables in Nevada.

Neymar officially joined the field at the prestigious 2026 World Series of Poker (WSOP) in Las Vegas, taking his seat on Saturday night to compete in the world-renowned $10,000 Main Event World Championship. Video circulating across social media platforms showed the  Santos forward focused, wearing a cap and headphones, as he was dealt into the high-stakes tournament room at the Horseshoe and Paris Las Vegas Hotels.

You Might Be Interested In

The football star’s quick flight to Las Vegas came immediately after a bittersweet individual finish at the World Cup. Entering the tournament nursing a right calf injury, Neymar only featured in two matches for Brazil. He was subbed on in the 68th minute of their intense Round of 16 clash against a formidable Norway squad led by Erling Haaland. While Neymar managed to score Brazil’s final goal of the tournament via a stoppage-time penalty kick, it wasn’t enough to prevent a painful 2-1 defeat that sent the South American giants packing.

Hoping to rewrite his summer narrative with a deep run in poker’s most celebrated open field, Neymar ran into immediate thermodynamic turbulence on the felt. While he has a reputation as an incredibly sharp, high-volume player—having famously navigated his way deep into the field during the 2025 WSOP Main Event—his card luck completely deserted him this time around.

Neymar faced an incredibly aggressive table dynamic early on Day 1 and was ultimately eliminated before the chips were bagged for the night, failing to advance to Day 2. His rapid exit from the tournament floor unfortunately mirrored the premature ending of his international football run just a week prior.

Despite the early tournament bust-out, Neymar’s immediate appearance at the WSOP further solidifies his post-retirement ambitions. The forward has repeatedly made it clear that he views professional poker as his secondary career path once he hangs up his football boots, and his immediate pivot to Las Vegas proves he is already operating like a true circuit regular. 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Neymar’s First Appearance After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit? Football Star Enters 2026 World Series of Poker Main Event | WATCH Viral Video
Tags: celebrity poker high rollersfootball stars in professional pokerneymar jr poker tournamentneymar neymar-jr poker screen nameneymar playing poker las vegasneymar poker results 2026neymar poker series 2026neymar pokerstars final tableneymar scoop 2026neymar world series of poker

RELATED News

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson Confirmed For Roman Reigns’ Madison Square Garden Appearance

Ashleigh Gardner’s Estranged Wife Monica Wright Accuses Australia Vice-Captain of Cheating With Teammate Georgia Voll

India vs England ODI Series 2026: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Return; Check Full Schedule, Time in IST, Squads, When And Where to Watch

India Women Cricket Team Wins Historic Lord’s Test, Beats England by 270 Runs; Yastika Bhatia, Kranti Gaud Enter Honours Board, Smriti Mandhana Stars

Sachin Tendulkar Surprises India Women’s Cricket Team at Lord’s With Inspiring Pep Talk Before Historic England Test Victory | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

US-Iran War Update: Trump Claims US Control of Strait of Hormuz, Proposes Protection Fees

Delhi Riots Case: Tahir Hussain Convicted In IB Officer Ankit Sharma Murder Case; Here’s What Happened

Neymar’s First Appearance After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit? Football Star Enters 2026 World Series of Poker Main Event | WATCH Viral Video

Nidarshana Gowani Announces Two Grand Editions of ‘Hema Malini LIVE In Concert’ in Mumbai Nehru Centre and Delhi

Asia’s Golden Icon Awards 2026 Celebrates Excellence; Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani Applauds Launch of ‘Creating Future Icons’

Explained: Why London Labeled Iran’s IRGC a Terrorist Organization

Who Is Kusha Kapila? Actor-Influencer Behind Rs 200 Crore Brand Who Successfully Transitioned From Content Creator to Entrepreneur

Watch: Denied BJP Datia Ticket, Narottam Mishra Breaks Down On Stage. Here’s What He Said Next

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Faces Fresh Release Uncertainty; Why The Battle Of Galwan-Inspired Film Could Be Delayed Until 2027

Nagaland IED Blast: Assam Rifles Soldier Killed, 4 Injured

Neymar’s First Appearance After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit? Football Star Enters 2026 World Series of Poker Main Event | WATCH Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Neymar’s First Appearance After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit? Football Star Enters 2026 World Series of Poker Main Event | WATCH Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Neymar’s First Appearance After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit? Football Star Enters 2026 World Series of Poker Main Event | WATCH Viral Video
Neymar’s First Appearance After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit? Football Star Enters 2026 World Series of Poker Main Event | WATCH Viral Video
Neymar’s First Appearance After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit? Football Star Enters 2026 World Series of Poker Main Event | WATCH Viral Video
Neymar’s First Appearance After Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit? Football Star Enters 2026 World Series of Poker Main Event | WATCH Viral Video

QUICK LINKS