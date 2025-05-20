NFL Players Cleared To Compete In 2028 Olympics Flag Football

In a landmark decision during the Spring League Meeting, NFL owners on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution that will allow players to participate in flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

In a landmark decision during the Spring League Meeting, NFL owners on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution that will allow players to participate in flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The vote passed 32-0, clearing the path for league athletes to represent their countries on the global stage.

Under the resolution, each NFL team can nominate one player to try out, with designated international players also eligible. The move marks a significant step toward globalizing the sport.

“This news represents a great opportunity for the sport, for the NFL,” said Commissioner Roger Goodell. “It’s truly the next step in making football a global game for men and women of all ages.”

The International Olympic Committee had approved flag football’s inclusion in the 2028 Games back in October 2023. Since then, the NFL has worked with the NFL Players Association to create a framework for participation.

NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent noted, “We can truly bring America’s greatest game onto a global stage.”

Player safety and league coordination remain top priorities. Negotiations will address injury protections, salary cap implications, and medical standards. Olympic schedules must also align with NFL commitments.

The prospect of a “Dream Team” has sparked excitement across the league, reminiscent of the iconic 1992 U.S. Olympic basketball team. NFL stars like Justin Jefferson have expressed interest, though mindful of the physical toll of future seasons.

