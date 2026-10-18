NFO vs ARS, Premier League: Check Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV

NFO vs ARS, Premier League: Nottingham Forest will host Arsenal in a Premier League clash at the City Ground on Sunday (Oct 18), with both teams looking to secure valuable points. Forest will be desperate to avoid a third consecutive defeat, while Arsenal aim to make it three wins in a row across competitions. The Gunners head into the fixture after a convincing Champions League victory over Lille, while Nottingham Forest suffered a 3-1 defeat against Crystal Palace in their previous league outing. Here is everything you need to know about the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal match, including kickoff time, venue, team news, probable playing XIs and live telecast and streaming details.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League Match Details

Match: Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, Premier League 2026-27

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, Premier League 2026-27 Date: Sunday (Oct 18), 2026

Sunday (Oct 18), 2026 Venue: City Ground, Nottingham, England

City Ground, Nottingham, England Kick-off Time: 9:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live on TV?

Indian football fans can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Live Streaming?

The Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League fixture will be available for live streaming in India on the JioHotstar app and website.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Team News and Match Preview

Arsenal will travel to Nottingham aiming to extend their winning run and maintain pressure at the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners responded to their heavy defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion with a 2-1 victory over Leeds United last weekend, briefly drawing level with Manchester City before their rivals restored a three-point advantage. Arsenal also continued their positive momentum in Europe, scoring three goals without reply against Lille in the Champions League.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Probable Playing XIs

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI: Matz Sels, Ola Aina, Diomande, Murillo, Daniel Munoz, Xaver Schlager, James McAtee, Neco Williams, Morgan Gibbs-White, Dan Ndoye, Liam Delap.

Arsenal Predicted XI: David Raya, Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori, Bruno Guimaraes, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze, Kai Havertz.