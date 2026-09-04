LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Nick Kyrgios Drug Ban Explained: Why Australian Tennis Star Received Reduced Suspension After Cocaine Test

Nick Kyrgios Drug Ban Explained: Why Australian Tennis Star Received Reduced Suspension After Cocaine Test

Nick Kyrgios has completed a reduced one-month suspension after testing positive for cocaine at the ATP Mallorca event. The ITIA accepted that the Australian tennis star used the substance socially outside competition, allowing a shorter ban and an immediate return to professional tennis.

Nick Kyrgios' ban for using cocaine was lifted. Image Credit: AFP
Nick Kyrgios' ban for using cocaine was lifted. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Fri 2026-09-04 10:14 IST

Nick Kyrgios Ban Lifted: After testing positive for cocaine at an ATP Tour event in Mallorca, Spain in June, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios accepted and served a reduced, one-month sentence under anti-doping regulations, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

In order to lessen the three-month default penalty under WADA regulations, Kyrgios, who had been placed under provisional suspension since August 4, participated into a treatment program that the ITIA accepted, according to a statement from the ITIA.

You Might Be Interested In

Nick Kyrgios Used Cocaine Socially

During an interview with ITIA investigators, the 31-year-old explained that his use of cocaine had “occurred socially” during a night out before he was due to play in Mallorca, the statement said.

The ITIA consulted an independent scientific expert at a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory, who stated that the explanation was consistent with the level of cocaine found in his sample.

“As a result, the ITIA accepted that Kyrgios’ use of cocaine was outside of competition,” it added.

When Will Nick Kyrgios’ Suspension End?

The ITIA said Kyrgios’ suspension ends on Thursday, subject to completion of the programme. Prize money and ranking points from the Mallorca event will be forfeited.

Cocaine is prohibited in competition and carries a provisional suspension. Kyrgios apologised last month on social media for the failed drug test, saying he had made a “huge mistake” and took full responsibility for it.

If the use of cocaine and the sample of it was collected during the tournament, then the 31-year-old would have faced a four-year ITIA-imposed ban. However, given that the collection of the sample and the use of cocaine supposedly took place outside the tournament allows a much shorter sentence. 

When Will Nick Kyrgios Return to Court?

Nick Kyrgios can return to the court immediately after serving a reduced sentence. The Australian tennis player was originally supposed to serve a three-month ban but had it reduced. His reduced ban ended on Thursday, and he is now allowed to return to the court. 

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Results: Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Mirra Andreeva Storm Into Third Round

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nick Kyrgios Drug Ban Explained: Why Australian Tennis Star Received Reduced Suspension After Cocaine Test
Tags: Nick Kyrgios

RELATED News

KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal Set For Duleep Trophy 2026 Final; South Zone Receive Massive Boost

Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Cheuk Yiu Live Streaming: Where to Watch China Masters 2026 Quarter-Final Live in India

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Become The Next Sachin Tendulkar? BCCI Secretary Lays Down Expectations

Watch Video: Shubman Gill Arrives in ₹4 Crore Blue Mercedes, Guess Which Car Shreyas Iyer Arrived in for BCCI Review Meet

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Smriti Mandhana Surpasses Mithali Raj To Become Leading Run-Getter In International Cricket | Check Top 5 List

LATEST NEWS

Nick Kyrgios Drug Ban Explained: Why Australian Tennis Star Received Reduced Suspension After Cocaine Test

Janmashtami 2026: 6 Films And Shows That Bring Krishna Leela To Life, From Mythological Classics To Modern Retellings

Indore Woman Screams For Help As Man Allegedly Tries To Force Her Into Car, Here’s What Happened Next

Mirzapur The Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal And Divyenndu Go Bigger And Bloodier — But Does 3-Hour ‘Bhaukaal’ Justify The Big Screen?

Alina Amir Viral MMS: The 5-Minute Video That Took Internet By Storm, All You Need To Know

Who Was Nagarmal Bajoria? Bihar Man Who Contested More Than 280 Elections But Never Won Dies At 96

Bomb Blast At Congress Leader K Meghachandra Singh’s Residence In Manipur, Who Threw The Explosive?

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2026 Released: Exam on September 13; Check Download Steps And Guidelines

Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Smriti Mandhana Surpasses Mithali Raj To Become Leading Run-Getter In International Cricket | Check Top 5 List

Agra MMS Scandal: How 48 Obscene Videos of Minors Were Filmed And Shared Online

Nick Kyrgios Drug Ban Explained: Why Australian Tennis Star Received Reduced Suspension After Cocaine Test

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nick Kyrgios Drug Ban Explained: Why Australian Tennis Star Received Reduced Suspension After Cocaine Test

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nick Kyrgios Drug Ban Explained: Why Australian Tennis Star Received Reduced Suspension After Cocaine Test
Nick Kyrgios Drug Ban Explained: Why Australian Tennis Star Received Reduced Suspension After Cocaine Test
Nick Kyrgios Drug Ban Explained: Why Australian Tennis Star Received Reduced Suspension After Cocaine Test
Nick Kyrgios Drug Ban Explained: Why Australian Tennis Star Received Reduced Suspension After Cocaine Test

QUICK LINKS