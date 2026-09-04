Nick Kyrgios Drug Ban Explained: Why Australian Tennis Star Received Reduced Suspension After Cocaine Test

Nick Kyrgios Ban Lifted: After testing positive for cocaine at an ATP Tour event in Mallorca, Spain in June, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios accepted and served a reduced, one-month sentence under anti-doping regulations, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

In order to lessen the three-month default penalty under WADA regulations, Kyrgios, who had been placed under provisional suspension since August 4, participated into a treatment program that the ITIA accepted, according to a statement from the ITIA.

Nick Kyrgios Used Cocaine Socially

During an interview with ITIA investigators, the 31-year-old explained that his use of cocaine had “occurred socially” during a night out before he was due to play in Mallorca, the statement said.

The ITIA consulted an independent scientific expert at a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory, who stated that the explanation was consistent with the level of cocaine found in his sample.

“As a result, the ITIA accepted that Kyrgios’ use of cocaine was outside of competition,” it added.

When Will Nick Kyrgios’ Suspension End?

The ITIA said Kyrgios’ suspension ends on Thursday, subject to completion of the programme. Prize money and ranking points from the Mallorca event will be forfeited.

Cocaine is prohibited in competition and carries a provisional suspension. Kyrgios apologised last month on social media for the failed drug test, saying he had made a “huge mistake” and took full responsibility for it.

If the use of cocaine and the sample of it was collected during the tournament, then the 31-year-old would have faced a four-year ITIA-imposed ban. However, given that the collection of the sample and the use of cocaine supposedly took place outside the tournament allows a much shorter sentence.

When Will Nick Kyrgios Return to Court?

Nick Kyrgios can return to the court immediately after serving a reduced sentence. The Australian tennis player was originally supposed to serve a three-month ban but had it reduced. His reduced ban ended on Thursday, and he is now allowed to return to the court.

(With Agency Inputs)

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