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Home > Sports News > Nick Kyrgios Suspended After Testing Positive For Cocaine: Tennis Star Admits ‘Huge Mistake’, Issues Emotional Apology

Nick Kyrgios Suspended After Testing Positive For Cocaine: Tennis Star Admits ‘Huge Mistake’, Issues Emotional Apology

Nick Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended by the ITIA after testing positive for cocaine at the Mallorca Open in June. The Australian tennis star admitted responsibility, called it a “huge mistake” and apologised to fans, family, sponsors and young followers. Kyrgios can appeal the provisional suspension but has not challenged it and will step away from public life for 28 days.

Nick Kyrgios issued an apology after testing positive for consuming cocaine. Image Credit: Instagram/Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios issued an apology after testing positive for consuming cocaine. Image Credit: Instagram/Nick Kyrgios

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 15:26 IST

Nick Kyrgios has been suspended from professional tennis after testing positive for the use of cocaine. The 31-year-old was tested during the Mallorca Open on the 22nd of June. His tested sample contained benzoylecgonine which is a substance that is produced when cocaine is broken down in the body. 

Nick Kyrgios Admits ‘Mistake’ After Testing Positive For Cocaine

The Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios is facing a provisional suspension after a positive test was performed, revealing cocaine in his system. He, a 31-year-old tennis star, confessed to having a very bad habit and admitted to it being a major mistake, and he accepted fully for the breach. The former Wimbledon finalist gave a urine sample at the Mallorca Open back in June 22 that turned up being tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a chemical substance related to cocaine. He has remained in provisional suspension since August 4. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) stated that the former world number 13 may challenge the decision about the provisional suspension. But he has still not made any move to appeal against it.

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Nick Kyrgios Apologises to Fans

The Australian tennis star apologised to fans after testing positive for using cocaine. He took to Instagram to break his silence on the controversy. Kyrgios said, “I wanted you to hear this from me first. I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine. I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it. I’m sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me. Above all, I’m sorry to the kids who follow me.”

Nick Kyrgios added how injuries has taken a toll on his body. He talked about how injuries have convinced him to think about stepping away from the sport. 

“The last couple of years of injuries have taken a huge toll on me, both physically and mentally. My body hasn’t been able to do what my mind expects it to do, and coming to terms with being near the end of my career has been harder than I ever imagined. But letting go of something that has been my whole life is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to face. At times I’ve felt helpless and alone. None of that excuses what I did,” Kyrgios added.

Also Read: Premier League 2026-27: Manchester City, Manchester United or Chelsea — Which Club Has Won The Most Consecutive EPL Titles?

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Nick Kyrgios Suspended After Testing Positive For Cocaine: Tennis Star Admits ‘Huge Mistake’, Issues Emotional Apology
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Nick Kyrgios Suspended After Testing Positive For Cocaine: Tennis Star Admits ‘Huge Mistake’, Issues Emotional Apology
Nick Kyrgios Suspended After Testing Positive For Cocaine: Tennis Star Admits ‘Huge Mistake’, Issues Emotional Apology
Nick Kyrgios Suspended After Testing Positive For Cocaine: Tennis Star Admits ‘Huge Mistake’, Issues Emotional Apology
Nick Kyrgios Suspended After Testing Positive For Cocaine: Tennis Star Admits ‘Huge Mistake’, Issues Emotional Apology

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