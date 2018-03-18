After registering a stunning victory over hosts Sri Lanka in the virtual semi-final, high-flying Bangladesh led by Shakib Al Hasan will collide with series favourites India led by skipper Rohit Sharma. Both nations will contest the final of Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The super Sunday final will kickstart at 7PM tonight.

After literally ‘shattering’ hosts Sri Lanka’s dream of entering the final of Nidahas Trophy, Bangladesh led by Shakib Al Hasan will lock horns against favourites Team India on Sunday in the triangular series final at the R Premadasa Stadium. Despite the early hiccups in the series, Rohit Sharma’s Team India became the first team of the triangular series to seal their place in the Nidahas Trophy final. Team India were decimated comprehensively by the Lankan Lions in the tri-series opener. The visitors in the absence of regular starters MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Ajininkya Rahane and captain Virat Kohli regrouped themselves in the 2nd match against Bangladesh by winning the match through Vijay Shankar’s brilliance.

The Men in Blue avenged the opening defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in the 4th T20 by returning the favour and registering a six-wicket win at the Premadasa. With dreadful performances throughout the triangular series, captain Rohit Sharma took centre stage in the 5th match against Bangladesh. Rohit’s indispensable knock of 89 was instrumental for the Men In Blue to secure their tickets to the series finale. With captain Rohit Sharma shining late in the series, his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan has been in blistering form throughout the series.

With 188 runs in 4 innings for Team India, Dhawan is placed 3rd in the series’ top runs scorer’s list. Only Mushfiqur Rahim and Kusal Perera have scored more runs than Dhawan. Coming to bowling department, teenage sensation Washington Sundar has been a big revelation for Team India in the tri-series. Sundar’s exploits have mostly arrived in the powerplays. Washington will be equally supported by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The final between India and Bangladesh will start today at 7 PM.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant.



Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das.

