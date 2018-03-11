ICC has suspended Dinesh Chandimal for 2 T20 international matches. Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal will miss the next 2 matches of the Nidahas trophy 2018 against India and Bangladesh as International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged him in a serious over-rate offence against Bangladesh on March 10.

In the hearing ICC on Sunday, The team was short by 4-over of the target in time allowances, which resulted in the ban on the captain. The hosts will play in without their regular captain Dinesh Chanidimal against India on 12th March and against Bangladesh on March 16.

The captain receives 2 suspension points, which equates to ban of 1 test match or 2 ODI\T20 international matches. If this happens again in next 12 months under Chandimal’s captaincy, then he will face suspension for 2 to 8 points. ICC also finned the 60% cut in match fees for Sri Lankan team. In addition, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah has also received a 20% and rest of the team gets 10% cut on their match fees after the officials found 1 over short as a part of the minor over-rate offences as per Article 2.5.1.

Sri Lankan team management has named Thisara Perera as the captain to for next 2 matches in absence of Dinesh Chandimal. In the last match against Bangladesh Sri Lanka faced a defeat after scoring 214 runs.

