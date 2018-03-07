Team India will take on Bangladesh in the 2nd encounter of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 on Thursday. Rohit Sharma and company will face the Bangladeshi tigers at R Premadasa stadium, Colombo. In the first match of Nidahas T20 Tri-series, team India faced a 5-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka and now the team will try to bounce back. Looking at the other aspects and the rest of the matches, skipper Rohit Sharma has to lead the team from the front as he is also one of the senior batsmen in the Indian batting line up.

Team India will take on Bangladesh in the 2nd encounter of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 on Thursday. Rohit Sharma and company will face the Bangladeshi tigers at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. After facing a humiliating defeat in the opening game against Sri Lanka, the team will try hard to return on the winning track. Also, skipper, Rohit Sharma has to try some different plans against Mahamudullah and his team. Another fact is that the team management will also look forward to experimenting with some changes. The player combinations will surely be one area that they will be looking at because in the first game the team struggled in almost every department. Looking at the other aspects and the rest of the matches, skipper Rohit Sharma has to lead the team from the front as he is also one of the senior batsmen in the Indian batting line up.

In the first match of Nidahas T20 Tri-series, team India faced a 5-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka. The hero of the match Kusal Perera trashed the Indian bowlers and scored 66 off 37 balls. Defending a low total of 174 runs inexperienced Indian bowlers had no answer to Perera’s powerful shots and batting aggression. Keeping this in mind, Team India will have to come up with a new strategy to face some of the Bangladeshi batsmen such as Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim who can blow off any bowling side. Team India needs to beware of the Bangladesh team, as from now on every win will count for Team India.

Where to watch the match:

India’s 2nd encounter against Bangladesh will be played at R Premadasa stadium, on Thursday. The match will be telecasted by D-sports in English and Colours rishtey\HD in Hindi. The second T20 International of Nidahas tri-series trophy between India and Bangladesh will start at 7:00 PM (IST).

Expected Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App