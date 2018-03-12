With the three teams currently tied with two wins each in the triangular Nidahas Trophy 2018, both Sri Lanka and India will be eying table supremacy in today’s' 4th T20. While hosts Sri Lanka looking to regroup themselves in the 4th T20 against the favourites, India on the other led by skipper Rohit Sharma will be eyeing to safeguard a place in the triangular series final. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

After witnessing a setback of reaching the final of 2018 Nidahas Trophy at the hands of Bangladesh, hosts Sri Lanka will be looking to regroup themselves in the 4th T20 against favourites India on Monday. To safeguard a place in the triangular series final, the hosts in the absence of captain Dinesh Chandimal will contest the 4th T20 against Rohit Sharma led Team India at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. With the three teams currently tied with a win each, both Sri Lanka and India will be eying table supremacy in today’s’ 4th T20 encounter.

Despite locking horns with Team India in captain Dinesh Chandimal’s absence, the resurgent Sri Lankan side will be banking on their first T20 win over India in the series opener. Toothless Men In Blue were hammered by Lankan Lions starring Kusal Perera, who jolted the Indian bowling lineup. For the Men In Blue, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been a star turnout with stellar performances in the last two games. Continuing his impressive run after the recently concluded South Africa tour, Dhawan was fruitful for Team India with outstanding scores of 90 and 55 in the ongoing 2018 Nidahas Trophy.

The only concern for his side is the dipping form of skipper Rohit Sharma. The one half of the opening pair of Team India has scored only 39 runs in the past five T20Is. Although Rohit still has a spectacular record against the Lankan Lions, the Indian captain has failed miserably after taking the captaincy from Virat Kohli, who has been rested along with Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni. In the bowling department, Team India’s Jaydev Unadkat turned out to be a bit costly for the visitors against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka expected starting XI: Danusha Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Upul Tharanga, Dasun Shankaka, Thisara Perera (captain), Jeevan Mendis, Amila Aponso, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

Team India expected starting XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal

