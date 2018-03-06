India vs Sri Lanka is T20I, Nidahas Trophy live updates: Rohit Sharma led young team India will aim to begin the tri-series on a winning note at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Despite the absence of senior players like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, India possess a formidable batting unit backed by a decent mix of bowlers. On the other hand, Dinesh Chandimal led Sri Lanka will be without veteran Angelo Mathews. All-rounder Vijay Shankar is likely to make his debut for India today.

A fresh look India led by Rohit Sharma will face Sri Lanka in the opening encounter of the Nidahas trophy 2018. The team in the absence of a majority of senior players will expect to capitalise big against a low key opposition at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Mohamed Siraj and Vijay Shankar would be aiming to grab the opportunity by its neck prove their mettle in the shorter format. The live updates from India vs Sri Lanka 2st T20I would be available on Newsx.com.

The Nidahas Trophy was last played in 1998 when India won the ODI series under the captainship of Saurav Ganguly. To mark 70 years of Lanka’s independence, the tournament has been brought to life once again but in a T20 format. Across seven games, three teams: India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will battle for the ultimate trophy. India won their last outing comfortably in Sri Lanka, and they will be entering the tournament on the back of an impressive tour in South Africa, where they bagged both the T20 and the ODI series against the Proteas.

Having young blood at his disposal, Rohit will be under the bat to make the most of the variety he has. Sri Lanka will be without the experienced Angelo Mathews but the home crowd will play a decent role in the game for the hosts. India might give a debut to all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who was impressive for Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit.

LIVE UPDATES FROM INDIA VS SRI LANKA 1ST T20 FROM THE R PREMADASA STADIUM IN COLOMBO:

8:40 PM IST: India- 174/5 (20 overs) Pant – 23 (23), Karthik 13 (6)

A boundary off the edge from Karthik’s bat followed by another on a mistimed shot from the veteran and a rocket from Pant’s bat before his departure has helped India post 174/5 on the board. Overall an equally good effort by both India and Sri Lanka to bring the Nidahas Trophy to life. It will be interesting to see how the young Indian bowlers defend in the absence of seniors like Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah.

8:35 PM IST: India- 160/4 (19 overs) Pant – 18 (20), Karthik 4 (3)

Great over from Perera just seven runs off it and the Sri Lankan skipper will be happy to take that. Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik have six more balls to add as much as they can to India’s total. It has not been a great batting effort by India, but credits to Dhawan and Pandey for their crucial contributions.

8:28 PM IST: OUT! Dhawan c Perera b Gunathilaka 90 (49) India- 153/4 (18 overs) Pant – 15 (17)

After breaking Virat Kohli’s record of the highest individual T20I score against Sri Lanka, Dhawan mistimes it to send the ball into the hands of Perera. The end of absolutely fantastic innings from the left-hander as he misses his hundred by just ten runs. Six sixes and six fours in that innings from the Indian vice-captain as he makes way for Dinesh Karthik.

8:23 PM IST: India- 150/3 (17 overs) Dhawan – 89 (47), Pant – 13 (13)

150 up for India after 17 overs as Dhawan continues his destructive run against the Lankan bowlers. The southpaw has gone all guns blazing today and is close to his century. 16 runs off the over from Chameera and India look set to cross the 180 mark in Colombo.

8:19 PM IST: India- 134/3 (16 overs) Dhawan – 75 (43), Pant – 11 (11)

Shikhar Dhawan is in no mood to stop anytime soon as he continues to run havoc at the Sri Lankan bowlers. Two sixes in two overs from Dhawan. Rishabh Pant also joins the party with a six. 25 runs off the two overs for India as they continue to race away to a big total. Dhawan meanwhile, looks destined towards a century.

8:10 PM IST: India- 109/3 (14 overs) Dhawan – 60 (37), Pant – 2 (5)

Only four runs of the over from Gunathilaka, Sri Lanka trying to tighten their clutches in the game but its far from over at Colombo. Both Pant and Dhawan have the ability to destroy the bowlers with their attacking prowess. Its a matter of time as Pant settles down and gets going.

8:05 PM IST: OUT! Manish Pandey c Gunathilaka b J Mendis 37(35) India – 105/3 (13 overs) Dhawan – 58 (35), Pant – 0 (1)

The 94 run stand between Dhawan and Pandey has been broken by Mendis. He has finally earned something to show for his efforts. Manish Pandey stepped up in search of a boundary and ended up playing it in the safe hands of Gunathilaka who made no mistakes with that catch. Rishabh Pant has been sent in to lit up the packed R Premadasa Stadium with his bat.

8:00 PM IST: India- 100/2 (11 overs) Dhawan – 56 (33), Manish Pandey 34 (32)

Hundred up for India at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Both Pandey and Dhawan have kept it smooth so far and playing their natural game unaffected by the noisy crowd. Ten runs of the over from Thisara Perera with a boundary each from Dhawan and Pandey.

7:57 PM IST: India- 90/2 (11 overs) Dhawan – 51 (31), Manish Pandey 29 (28)

Ten runs of the over and Dhawan has completed his half-century. It’s the 5th for the southpaw in T20s, but minimal celebrations from the Indian who knows he has a long way to go to ensure the team is in a comfortable position.

7:52 PM IST: India- 80/2 (10 overs) Dhawan – 45 (28), Manish Pandey 25 (25)

Good over for India with nine runs off it. Dhawan and Pandey both have settled down well in the middle and are taking their time. Two wides in that over from Mendis. India are now in a comfortable position in the match, courtesy to Dhawan and Pandey’s sensible batting.

7:47 PM IST: India- 71/2 (9 overs) Dhawan – 42 (25), Manish Pandey 22 (22)

Two back to back sixes from Dhawan on the third and fourth ball of the over from Nuwan Pradeep but the shots were not from the middle of the bat. The second six looked as if it was almost caught but the Sri Lanka fielders stood to see it sail over the fence. Dhawan takes his score past 40 with two sixes.

7:42 PM IST: India- 57/2 (8 overs) Dhawan – 29 (22), Manish Pandey 21 (19)

There was a huge appeal on the Jeevan Mendis for an LBW against Shikhar Dhawan, Sri Lanka went for the review but turned out waste as the ball was missing the stumps. Great reaction from the Indian batsmen, with Pandey sending Mendis out of the park with a powerful shot. Nine runs of the over and India are well off the 50 run mark.

7:37 PM IST: India- 48/2 (7 overs) Dhawan – 29 (21), Manish Pandey 13 (14)

Eight runs of the over from Thisara Perera with a boundary from Manish Pandey. It was a perfectly executed shot, placed in the right direction. India will have to up the ante soon to ensure a big total on board.

7:32 PM IST: India- 40/2 (6 overs) Dhawan – 27 (19), Manish Pandey 7 (10)

Another great over from Dananjaya who concedes only five runs of the over. Five singles to end the over as Sri Lanka aim to keep troubling the Indian batsmen. All the bowlers have been effective so far for Chandimal and he has not shied away from experimenting.

7:27 PM IST: India- 35/2 (5 overs) Dhawan – 25 (16), Manish Pandey 5 (7)

A brilliant over for India with both Dhawan and Pandey getting boundaries off the over from Nuwan Pradeep. After Dhawan sent him for two successive boundaries in the first two balls, Pradeep lost his control under pressure and bowled two wides in the over. Pandey earned another boundary in the last ball to round off the over with 17 runs from it. Good batting by the right-hand, left-hand combination.

7:23 PM IST: India- 18/2 (4 overs) Dhawan – 15 (12), Manish Pandey 0 (5)

Some relief for the Indian batsmen here as they catch up with the run rate. Dhawan faced two threatening deliveries in the over, a huge LBW appeal on the first one and an almost bowled out chance in the second but he came back stronger with a boundary off the third delivery. Eight runs of the over for India, but the two batsmen have failed to look convincing yet.

7:17 PM IST: India- 10/2 (3 overs) Dhawan – 8 (6), Manish Pandey 0 (6)

Sri Lanka’s amazing start continues as Chameera takes the bowl for the Lankans. Superb over from him once again. Just 1 run of that over from Shikhar Dhawan’s bat as India’s struggle continues in Colombo.

7:14 PM IST: Raina b Pradeep 1(3) India- 9/2 (2 overs) Dhawan – 7 (5)

That was sensational from Nuwan Pradeep and equally terrible from Raina. The Southpaw in a bid to make some room left the stumps unguarded and paid the price. Pradeep kept it nice and full, didn’t follow the batsman and earned his first wicket of the day. Seven runs of the over. Not the start India would have expected on a good batting pitch in Colombo but the ball has kept low and the Indians seem unprepared. That shot was not what you expect from a veteran like Raina. Manish Pandey is the new batsman in.

7:08 PM IST: OUT! Rohit c J Mendis b Chameera 0(4) India- 2/1 (1 over)

What a catch by Mendis, a brilliant backtracking effort to help his side draw the first blood. The Indian captain went big on the occasion, mistimed the shot and was caught superbly. This is the start the hosts were expecting. Two runs of the over as India starts on the neck. This game has plenty to come for both the teams from here. Suresh Raina is the new man in for India. Chameera gets his first of the night.

7:03 PM IST: Dushmantha Chameera squares off the proceedings for Sri Lanka, with Rohit Sharma taking the bat.

7: 00 PM IST: National anthems of the two countries have been played. Rohit and Dhawan will open the batting for India as they come out with their shining willows. The pair enjoyed a formidable partnership in South Africa and Sri Lanka should be no different. Sri Lankan fielders have taken their positions.

6: 57 PM IST: The rest given to senior players was very important as they have been playing for long, says coach Ravi Shastri. The team has nothing to lose and can try every possible combination, he added. Sri Lanka has lost seven last T20I encounters against India and will look forward to changing that stat today.

6:55 PM IST: The Sri Lankan captain has opted to go with a strong batting unit which reflects on his all-out approach the game.. The Lions now they have to win it and to press with the bat against a relatively inexperienced side might just be the perfect way to kill the game. There is no senior bowler in that Indian line-up with Jaydev Unadkat, the only one with a decent number of international outings to his name, and for Sri Lanka playing an extra batsman can be a helping factor.

6:45 PM IST: Here are the playing XIs of both the sides for the 1st T20I in Colombo

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(w/c), Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal

6:40 PM IST: Rohit: “Not worried about losing the toss. Looks a good pitch, we need to come out and play good cricket for 40 overs. I want to start the series on a fresh note. It’s a perfect opportunity for the youngsters to showcase their skills.”

Chandimal: “We are bowling first. Looks a good pitch. We need to restrict them and get the total in the second half. We are playing seven batters and four bowlers.”

6:35 PM IST: Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has won the toss and has opted to bowl first in the blockbuster encounter which promises to be a high scoring affair. Earlier while delivering the pitch report, Aussie legend Brett Lee giving his assessment of the pitch said, “We are in for a cracker of a game. The grass has been rolled in. The pitch looks absolutely flat. It looks like a 160-170 wicket.”

6:30 PM IST: All-rounder Vijay Shankar will make his debut for India today. He was handed the cap by coach Ravi Shastri during the team hurdle before the toss. He was impressive for Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit and has his shot at grabbing Hardik Pandya’s spot in the team.

Probable XIs:

India – Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar/Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj

Sri Lanka – Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep

The batting conundrum for India:

The Men in the Blue would be coming into the game without the heavyweights in MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, but that won’t give much of respite to Sri Lanka who would still be up against a number of T20 veterans in Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik. While the Lankans would be rejoicing the absence of Kohli and other stalwarts, they would have to go back and recall the previous series where KL Rahul was in outstanding touch and ran havoc at the Lankan bowlers. India have enough firepower at their disposal with the bat and the game will be expected to be a high scoring affair.

The Bowling pack, who gets the nod?

Rohit Sharma is a fairly experimenting captain and Ravi Shastri has done no different with Virat across formats. The notion in the Indian dressing room that the best gets the chance will not be defied against a inferior opposition. Jaydev Unadkat is a sure shot pick and will probably be taking the role of a leader in that relatively inexperienced pack, but Rohit will have to decide how many spinners he wants to take on the field. He will have a difficult choice to make between Washington Sundar and Vijay Shankar, who can both be handy with the willow as well. Shardul, Jaydev and Siraj are the only three pacers are likely to feature in every game irrespective of the consequences unless Rohit wants to get something out of the hat and take a tough call in a dire situation.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wk).

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (c), Suranga Lakmal (vc), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya De Silva.

